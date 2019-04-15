MM Joshi writes EC to probe on circulation of fake letter in his name

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, requesting him to launch an immediate probe on the fake letter being circulated on social media in his name. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, requesting him to launch an immediate probe on the fake letter being circulated on social media in his name.

Joshi, in his letter to the CEC, has stated that the letter was brought to his notice by some friends from the media.

“A lot of friends from media have told me that a letter is doing rounds on social media which is being presented as that written by me to Lal Krishna Advani,” he said.

Asserting that he has not written any such letter, Joshi requested Arora to initiate an investigation to inquire about the origin of the letter without any delay.

Joshi, a sitting MP from Kanpur has been replaced by Satyadev Pachauri to contest from the seat in the ensuing polls. He has also not figured in the list of star campaigners announced by BJP so far.

The Lok Sabha polls, which began on April 11, will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.