MK Stalin accuses Narendra Modi govt of ‘misusing’ central agencies

CHENNAI: DMK chief M. K. Stalin has accused the Narendra Modi government of ‘misusing’ the central agencies to 'sustain' the AIADMK in power.

“'The Income-Tax raids in Vellore have been a planned move against the DMK. It was aimed at helping the AIADMK to continue in power. If we get majority in the Assembly then this government will collapse,”' Stalin said while campaigning in Vellore on Sunday.

He also claimed that Mr Modi targeted the DMK "misusing the I-T department" to protect his ally, the AIADMK.

“But this April 18 election will see the fall of the AIADMK government here and the BJP at the Centre and a new government will be in place in Delhi under the Congress,” Mr Stalin asserted.

The I-T raids on a godown belonging to DMK treasurer Duraimurugan's associate at Katpadi in neighbouring Vellore yielded about `11.5 crore packed in gunny bags and suspected to be meant for bribing voters in the Lok Sabha poll.

Duraimurugan’s son Kathir Anand is the party candidate for the Vellore seat.

The currency notes were found packed in small covers with ward numbers and contact details written on them. Officials packed them in 19 carton boxes, a tourist bag, and bundled the covers in a gunny bag.