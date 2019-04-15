LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 15 Apr 2019 'Country headin ...
Nation, Politics

'Country heading towards coalition government,' says Siddaramaiah

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2019, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 2:13 pm IST
He said the mood of the country is clearly in favour of bringing in a UPA government to reject communal and divisive forces.
The senior Congress leader observed that neither of the two national parties were in a position to cross the 150 mark out of 543, despite claims to the contrary by BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 The senior Congress leader observed that neither of the two national parties were in a position to cross the 150 mark out of 543, despite claims to the contrary by BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Mysore: The country was heading towards a coalition government as neither the Congress nor the BJP are unlikely to get an absolute majority despite claims by political leadership, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Monday.

He said the mood of the country is clearly in favour of bringing in a UPA government to reject communal and divisive forces. The senior Congress leader observed that neither of the two national parties were in a position to cross the 150 mark out of 543, despite claims to the contrary by BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

In Karnataka, he said the Congress along with its ally JD(S) is expected to win around 20 seats out of 28 parliamentary constituencies. The first phase of polling is scheduled on April 18 in the state.

Talking to PTI in an exclusive interview during a campaign trail, Siddaramaiah said: "Both Congress and BJP appear not to be in a position to get an absolute majority on their own. The UPA will however get a clear majority."

Holding that claims and reality are two different things, he said there is no Modi wave. On the contrary, there is a growing wave of people wanting to curb divisive and communal forces. This has put full stop to the second term for the NDA.

"According to me, the UPA will get enough seats and will emerge as a single largest front. Naturally, other regional parties will rally around," he said and added the Mahagathbandhan (the grand-alliance) has taken place so that the secular votes are not divided.

He said, "The campaign is against the BJP which is a communal party. All secular forces which were fighting each other, have come together to prevent division of votes among secular parties. We are fighting against the communal party."

Siddaramaiah, who is also chairman of the Congress-JD(S) coalition committee in the state, is however, confident that the Congress will be able to make a major in roads in Karnataka along with the JD(S), limiting the BJP to anywhere between 8 and 10 seats out of 28 parliamentary constituencies.

The Congress, which is contesting 21 seats in the state, would win 13-14 seats and its ally JD(S) will take the combine tallly to around 20, he said. Rubbishing claims that there was lack of coordination between Congress and JD(S) workers resulting from an unfair allocation of seats, he said the two parties were in perfect harmony and the campaigning was going on satisfactorily.

"This issue has been verified because myself and JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda jointly toured all constituencies. Look, myself and G T Devegowda of JD(S) fought against each other during the last assembly elections, now we have come together. We have asked workers to work together," he said.

Three out of seven seats allocated to JD(S) are being contested by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and his two grandsons, forcing the JD(S) leadership to concentrate on three constituencies of Tumkur, Mandya and Hassan. Gowda is contesting from Tumkur, his grandson and chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Mandya and elder son H D Revanna's son Ujwal Revanna from Hassan.

Asserting that Congress-JD(S) alliance will benefit in this Lok Sabha poll, Siddaramaiah said, "Our vote share will be definitely more than the BJP. Both voters, irrespective of what Congress and JD(S) got in the assembly poll, put together will get more votes."

On too much of Modi bashing in election campaign, he said, "It is because Modi is prime minister of this country and has completed five years. Who else should I attack? If you attack Modi, it means we are attacking the RSS. He is a symbol of RSS."

He said the Congress's narrative of the election campaign is positive unlike the BJP which is not raising issues concerning the poor people, farmers, youth and women. "Is Modi discussing these issues in the public meeting? Why he is not mentioning his achievements in the public meeting? He is talking only about surgical strikes" the Congress leader said.

"There were 12 surgical strikes in the past. In the first war against Pakistan in 1948-49, Narendra Modi was not even born then. In 1977, when Indira Gandhi was PM and Bangladesh was liberated, where was he? Was he a soldier in Indian army?" Siddaramaiah said adding these surgical strikes are taking place frequently in the country after Independence.

Even the BJP's manifesto talks of the same old issues such as scrapping of Article 370 and construction of Ram temple. "It is raising emotional and very old issues. These issues were there since 1982," he noted.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis etc all. Happy reading

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, congress, bjp, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

The state-of-the-art missile, which can be deployed from multiple platforms, was test-fired at 11.44 am from launch complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, sources in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said. (Representational Image)

India successfully test-fired first sub-sonic cruise missile 'Nirbhay' in Odisha

The unfortunate coincidence attracts negative attention because of Rafale controversy, say residents of the Chhattisgarh hamlet who desperately want a name change.(Photo: File)

What's in a name? Residents of the village 'Rafel' desperately want name change.

Later addressing the same rally, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also raised questions over publicity campaigns being carried by the government and asked about the source of money for the campaigns. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'If govt is nationalist, it should stop talking about Pak in rallies': Priyanka

Gandhi was responsible for taking Indian politics to a an resourcnew low, Javadekar said. (Photo: File)

Rahul's lie on Rafale deal exposed by SC, should apologise for defaming PM Modi: BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: An unapologetic flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S10e features the best form factor amongst any flagship handset released this year.
 

World's first armed amphibious drone boat developed by China

Lizard is a trimaran propelled by a diesel-powered hydrojet and can reach a maximum speed of 50 knots while maintaining stealth. (Photo:Facebook)
 

World's largest plane makes first flight

Saturday’s flight, which saw the plane reach a maximum speed of 189 miles per hour and altitudes of 17,000 feet, was meant to test its performance and handling qualities, according to Stratolaunch.
 

Huawei P30 Pro review: Leaving all flagships way behind

Below the hood is Huawei’s own powerhouse chipset, the flagship 7nm Kirin 980 SoC that uses two high-performance A76 Cortex 2.6GHz processors and two others clocked at 1.9GHz, while four A55 processors @1.8GHz manage the power efficiency and background processing.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Scuffle between Cong, BJP supporters during Matondkar campaign

A scuffle broke out between Congress workers and BJP supporters during Congress candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Matondkar's election campaign at Borivali (Photo: File)

Not fighting on all seats in UP sign of Cong accepting defeat: Smriti Irani

Congress not fielding candidates in all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is a sign of accepting defeat even before the start of the elections, said Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani. (Photo: ANI)

Mehbooba's motorcade attacked with stones in J&K

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday accused the BJP of creating a fear psychosis under the guise of national security to prepare for another Balakot-like strike in desperation to win Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

Biopic on PM Modi: SC directs EC to watch full movie, submit decision in sealed cover

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed the poll panel to submit its decision to the court in a sealed cover and said it will consider the matter on April 22. (Photo: File)

Anti-people attitude needs to be defeated: Mayawati hits out at BJP

'This shows BJP's arrogance,' Mayawati said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham