Congress suspects mystery box in PM Narendra Modi’s helicopter

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday asked the Election Commission to probe the presence and transportation of a “suspicious black trunk” in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter during his visit to Chitradurg in Karnataka for election campaign.

Asking the PM to come clean on the contents of the “black trunk”, Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said the party’s Karnataka unit has already filed a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard.

Mr Modi had addressed an election rally in Karnataka’s Chitradurga on April 9.

“We saw there were three more choppers escorting the Prime Minister’s helicopter. After landing, a black trunk was taken out and whisked away in a private car which was not part of the SPG carcade,” he alleged. Suggesting that there was cash stashed in the trunk, Mr Sharma asked, “What was there in the trunk? If there was no cash in it, let an inquiry be held”.

At a press briefing in the national capital, the party also played a video clip claiming that the purported trunk, after being unloaded from the PM’s helicopter, was shipped to a private Innova car, that Mr Sharma alleged was not a part of the SPG carcade and taken away.

The Congress leader also asked the PM to give an account of his five-year rule to the people of the country as a tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. “The PM is trying to control and change the narrative because he has no courage the face real issues.”

