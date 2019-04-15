LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 15 Apr 2019 Cong will provide 22 ...
Nation, Politics

Cong will provide 22 lakh jobs soon after voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2019, 8:51 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 8:51 pm IST
Money under the 'Nyay' minimum income guarantee scheme will go into accounts of five crore women, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said.
Addressing a rally in Maharashtra on Monday, Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to keep his promise of giving two crore jobs to India's youth. (Photo: File)
 Addressing a rally in Maharashtra on Monday, Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to keep his promise of giving two crore jobs to India's youth. (Photo: File)

Nanded: Addressing a rally in Maharashtra on Monday, Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to keep his promise of giving two crore jobs to India's youth.

Gandhi said, "We will provide 22 lakh jobs a year after Congress comes to power. Unemployment in India is now highest in the last 45 years."

 

Money under the 'Nyay' minimum income guarantee scheme will go into accounts of five crore women, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said here.

The Congress, in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, has said Nyay assures up to Rs 72,000 a year or Rs 6,000 a month income to 20 per cent of India's poorest families.

Addressing a poll rally, Gandhi also assured the crowd that farmers won't be jailed for failure to repay loans, if the Congress comes to power.

"If the likes of Anil Ambani are not in jail for not repaying loans, why should farmers be in jail," he said.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, congress, rahul gandhi, nyay
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nanded (Nander)


Latest From Nation

Referring to the 27 February aerial fight with Pakistan following the Balakot air strikes, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Monday said the results would have been further skewed in favour of India if it had inducted the Rafale combat aircraft in time. (Photo: File)

If we had Rafale, results would skewed in our favour: IAF Chief on airstrike

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan will be contesting from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket, the party announced on Monday. (Photo: File)

BJP fields Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur

She also attacked Modi saying the 'condition of India's borders was there for all to see.' (File Photo)

Modi lowering political discourse in country, targeting political rivals: Mayawati

'Trinamool Congress will win all 42 seats in West Bengal by defeating this deadly combine,' said Banerjee in a rally in

Cong taking help from RSS: Mamata



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tiger Shroff is the force of nature: Karan Johar praises his 'SOTY 2' star

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Michelle Obama praises Queen Elizabeth: 'She's wonderfully warm'

She said she had been touched by the queen's decision to wear a small pin badge the presidential couple had given her as a gift. (Photo:AP)
 

beyerdynamic Soul Byrd review: Music at its purest

The housing of the Soul Byrd’s drivers has been ergonomically designed to adapt to the shape of your ear.
 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: An unapologetic flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S10e features the best form factor amongst any flagship handset released this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP fields Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan will be contesting from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket, the party announced on Monday. (Photo: File)

Modi lowering political discourse in country, targeting political rivals: Mayawati

She also attacked Modi saying the 'condition of India's borders was there for all to see.' (File Photo)

Congress willing to give 4 seats in Delhi: Rahul on alliance with AAP

(Photo: File)

'Nyay' money to come from Choksi, Nirav, Mallya pockets: Rahul Gandhi

The three businessmen mentioned by Gandhi, are wanted in India for fraud and money laundering. (Photo:AP)

SP-BSP must apologise, Azam Khan's remark insult to women power: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday demanded apology from Samajwadi Party (SP) and its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) over Azam Khan's derogatory comments against actor and BJP candidate from Rampur constituency Jaya Prada, saying that Khan's remarks were an insult to 'women power'. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham