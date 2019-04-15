LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 15 Apr 2019 Biopic on PM Modi: S ...
Nation, Politics

Biopic on PM Modi: SC directs EC to watch full movie, submit decision in sealed cover

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2019, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 1:17 pm IST
A bench headed by CJ Ranjan Gogoi directed the poll panel to submit its decision in a sealed cover. It will consider the matter on April 22.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed the poll panel to submit its decision to the court in a sealed cover and said it will consider the matter on April 22. (Photo: File)
 A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed the poll panel to submit its decision to the court in a sealed cover and said it will consider the matter on April 22. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday directed the Election Commission to watch the full biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take an informed decision on banning its pan India release by April 19.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed the poll panel to submit its decision to the court in a sealed cover and said it will consider the matter on April 22.

 

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for film producers who challenged the EC's ban on release, said the poll panel banned it just by watching the promo and did not watch the full movie.

He suggested they are willing to hold a special screening for the poll panel or its committee so that they can take an informed decision by Friday. The poll panel had on Wednesday banned the screening of the biopic during the current poll period, saying any such film that subserves purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis etc all. Happy reading

...
Tags: pm modi, biopic, supreme court, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The state-of-the-art missile, which can be deployed from multiple platforms, was test-fired at 11.44 am from launch complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, sources in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said. (Representational Image)

India successfully test-fired first sub-sonic cruise missile 'Nirbhay' in Odisha

The unfortunate coincidence attracts negative attention because of Rafale controversy, say residents of the Chhattisgarh hamlet who desperately want a name change.(Photo: File)

What's in a name? Residents of the village 'Rafel' desperately want name change.

Later addressing the same rally, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also raised questions over publicity campaigns being carried by the government and asked about the source of money for the campaigns. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'If govt is nationalist, it should stop talking about Pak in rallies': Priyanka

Gandhi was responsible for taking Indian politics to a an resourcnew low, Javadekar said. (Photo: File)

Rahul's lie on Rafale deal exposed by SC, should apologise for defaming PM Modi: BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: An unapologetic flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S10e features the best form factor amongst any flagship handset released this year.
 

World's first armed amphibious drone boat developed by China

Lizard is a trimaran propelled by a diesel-powered hydrojet and can reach a maximum speed of 50 knots while maintaining stealth. (Photo:Facebook)
 

World's largest plane makes first flight

Saturday’s flight, which saw the plane reach a maximum speed of 189 miles per hour and altitudes of 17,000 feet, was meant to test its performance and handling qualities, according to Stratolaunch.
 

Huawei P30 Pro review: Leaving all flagships way behind

Below the hood is Huawei’s own powerhouse chipset, the flagship 7nm Kirin 980 SoC that uses two high-performance A76 Cortex 2.6GHz processors and two others clocked at 1.9GHz, while four A55 processors @1.8GHz manage the power efficiency and background processing.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Anti-people attitude needs to be defeated: Mayawati hits out at BJP

'This shows BJP's arrogance,' Mayawati said. (Photo: File)

Watch: Himachal BJP chief makes obscene slur for Rahul, Cong demands apology

'Rahul Gandhi is out on bail, his mother is out on bail, his brother-in-law is out on bail, and yet he calls the Prime Minister a 'chor' (thief),' he said. (Photo: ANI)

EC brand ambassador Rahul Dravid won't be able to vote in 2nd phase of LS polls

The former Indian captain, a resident of Bengaluru, will not be able to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 18. (Photo: File)

Pak, China can’t afford misadventures in BJP rule: Adityanath

Coming down heavily on the Congress, Adityanath alleged that the country has failed to take giants strides on road to development due to the soft approach of the grand old party towards terrorists and naxalites. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Divide and rule: Maneka Gandhi's winning ABCD formula for Pilibhit

Maneka Gandhi, addressing a poll gathering in her parliamentary constituency said she categorises villages as per the votes registered in her favour. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham