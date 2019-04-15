LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation, Politics

Bhim Army is real well-wisher of dalits: Chandrashekhar Azad

Published Apr 15, 2019, 1:18 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 1:59 am IST
Azad was speaking to reporters at Mhow, where he paid tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.
 Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhopal: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad “Ravan”, who has announced to contest the Lok Sabha election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, on Sunday said his outfit, and not Mayawati’s BSP, was the real well-wisher of dalits.

Mr Azad was speaking to reporters at Mhow, where he paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

 

He visited Dr Ambedkar's memorial in Kali Paltan area in Mhow Cantonment along with his supporters.

“Babasaheb had some great dreams, which have not yet been fulfilled. Which is why, I have come here and I will fulfil all the dreams of this great and visionary person,” Mr Azad said.

Responding to a question, he said, it was not former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati's party (BSP), which looks after the interests of dalits.

He said it was his outfit that is the real well-wisher of dalits in the country.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath along with his cabinet colleagues Bala Bachchan, Tulsi Silawat, Sajjan Singh Verma and Sachin Yadav visited the memorial and paid tributes.

Mr Nath and the ministers participated in a Buddhist prayer held at the central hall of the memorial, where Ambedkar’s “asthi kalash (urn containing ashes)” is kept. Mr Nath also participated in “Samrasta Bhoj” (feast) organised on the memorial premises.

In Bhopal, the RSS took out a band procession up to Dr Ambedkar’s statue at the Board Office Square to pay tributes. Former MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tribute.

Tags: bhim army, prime minister narendra modi, bahujan samaj party chief mayawati
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


