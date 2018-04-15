search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telangana ministers vie for party tickets for kin in 2019 polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Apr 15, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 1:53 am IST
The sons of ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and T. Padma Rao Goud are keen to contest 2019 Assembly elections.
Talasani Srinivas Yadav
 Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Ministers in the TRS government are vying for party tickets for their kin in 2019 Assembly elections. The sons of a few ministers are already playing key roles in party activities in respective districts and are claiming to be party candidates for Assembly polls.

This has led to a tussle within the party leaders and cadre. Those who have been working for the party for years with the hope of securing tickets are upset over ministers and their kin trying to grab tickets in their constituencies by exerci-sing their influence and using money power.

 

In the city, the sons of cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and excise minister T. Padma Rao Goud are keen to contest 2019 Assembly elections.

In Adilabad and Nirmal districts, the sons of forest minister Jogu Rama-nna and endowments minister A. Indrakaran Reddy are making all out efforts to get TRS tickets.

This comes in the backdrop of speculations that TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is keen to take some senior party leaders and ministers to Delhi along with him by making them contest for Lok Sabha elections in 2019 as part of his strategy to focus on national politics.

With this, ministers are making advance plans to secure party tickets for their kin for the Assem-bly seats to be vacated by them. In Mahbubnagar district, panchayat raj minister Jupally Krishna Rao is trying for Assem-bly seat for his son.

In Nizamabad district, agriculture minister Pocharam Srinivas Re-ddy wants his son to contest for Assembly seat in his place. Mr Srinivas Re-ddy is planning to quit active politics on health grounds.

In Warangal district, tourism minister Azmeera Chandulal is vying for Assembly ticket for his son from Mulug constituency. Mr Chandulal too has been facing health issues for the past three years and wants to quit politics but is keen on his seat to be allotted to his son.

With less than a year left for 2019 Assembly elections, the sudden emergence of sons of ministers as probable candidates has led to infighting between party leaders and cadre in districts.

The hopes of second rung leaders who are working for party for years are getting dashed with these developments as ministers and their sons are exercising both political and money power to secure tickets from the party high command.

Tags: trs government, 2019 assembly elections, talasani srinivas yadav, t. padma rao goud
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Money is indeed key for happy married life, says study

Money plays an important role in everyone's life and is one of the important pillars of your marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Alert! Android phones lie about security patches: Report

The study was conducted on the firmware of 1200 smartphones from various manufacturers. (Representative Image)
 

Death rattle: Hearing this means you have just 23 hours left to live, says doctor

Death rattle is not painful but is simply a part of dying, says expert. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Williamson, Bhuvi star as Sunrisers continue unbeaten run

Sunrisers Hyderabad's perfect start has guided them on top of the IPL table. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Here are the 7 types of cheaters, which one are you?

Cheating can be a sign that something is missing in the relationship. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cheaper iPhone 6s Plus within few weeks as Apple starts local production

With revised prices, Apple could bring it down to the levels of OnePlus’ flagship offerings along with some of Samsung’s premium Galaxy A-series and S-series models.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress govt in Pondy supports Karnataka: N Rangasamy

N Rangasamy

HDK’s emotional blackmail won’t work in Channapatna: C P Yogeshwar

C P Yogeshwar

Malikayya Guttedar challenges Priyank to win Chittapur seat again

Malikayya Guttedar

Hubballi: Congress trying to throttle democracy, says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah calls on Sidharoodha Math seer in Hubballi on Thursday. (Photo:KPN)

Randeep Singh Surjewala: Modi govt must apologise for dishonouring democracy

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, addresses reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham