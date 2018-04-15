Nagam Janardhan Reddy camps in Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy who resigned from the BJP recently, is camping in Delhi to meet AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Reddy wants to join the Congress and there are differing opinions within the party about admitting him into its fold.

Former minister and Congress MLA D.K Aruna who belongs to the same district of Mahbubnagar (old), is opposing Mr Reddy’s admission into the Congress. But some Congress leaders like MLA G. Chinna Reddy and others from the same district are welcoming Mr Reddy.

Congress MLC K. Damodar Reddy belonging to the D.K. Aruna group in the district openly opposed the induction of Mr Reddy into the party. The D.K. Aruna group met the high command and expressed their unhappiness over the decision of inducting Mr Reddy. Mr Damodar Reddy contested against Mr Reddy when he was in the TD and was defeated.

The D.K. Aruna group blames former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy for the high command’s decision to induct Mr Reddy.

But Mr Chinna Reddy said that Mr Reddy’s induction would have positive impact in the state.