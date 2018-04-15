search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Nagam Janardhan Reddy camps in Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 15, 2018, 2:21 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 2:21 am IST
Mr Reddy wants to join the Congress and there are differing opinions wi-thin the party about ad-mitting him into its fold.
Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Hyderabad: Former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy who resigned from the BJP recently, is camping in Delhi to meet AICC president Rahul Gandhi. 

Mr Reddy wants to join the Congress and there are differing opinions within the party about admitting him into its fold. 

 

Former minister and Congress MLA D.K Aruna who belongs to the same district of Mahbubnagar (old), is opposing Mr Reddy’s admission into the Congress. But some Congress leaders like MLA G. Chinna Reddy and others from the same district are welcoming Mr Reddy.

Congress MLC K. Damodar Reddy belonging to the D.K. Aruna group in the district openly opposed the induction of Mr Reddy into the party. The D.K. Aruna group met the high command and expressed their unhappiness over the decision of inducting Mr Reddy. Mr Damodar Reddy contested against Mr Reddy when he was in the TD and was defeated.

The D.K. Aruna group blames former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy for the high command’s decision to induct Mr Reddy. 

But Mr Chinna Reddy said that Mr Reddy’s induction would have positive impact in the state. 

Tags: dr nagam janardhan reddy, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Money is indeed key for happy married life, says study

Money plays an important role in everyone's life and is one of the important pillars of your marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Alert! Android phones lie about security patches: Report

The study was conducted on the firmware of 1200 smartphones from various manufacturers. (Representative Image)
 

Death rattle: Hearing this means you have just 23 hours left to live, says doctor

Death rattle is not painful but is simply a part of dying, says expert. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Williamson, Bhuvi star as Sunrisers continue unbeaten run

Sunrisers Hyderabad's perfect start has guided them on top of the IPL table. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Here are the 7 types of cheaters, which one are you?

Cheating can be a sign that something is missing in the relationship. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cheaper iPhone 6s Plus within few weeks as Apple starts local production

With revised prices, Apple could bring it down to the levels of OnePlus’ flagship offerings along with some of Samsung’s premium Galaxy A-series and S-series models.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress govt in Pondy supports Karnataka: N Rangasamy

N Rangasamy

HDK’s emotional blackmail won’t work in Channapatna: C P Yogeshwar

C P Yogeshwar

Malikayya Guttedar challenges Priyank to win Chittapur seat again

Malikayya Guttedar

Hubballi: Congress trying to throttle democracy, says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah calls on Sidharoodha Math seer in Hubballi on Thursday. (Photo:KPN)

Randeep Singh Surjewala: Modi govt must apologise for dishonouring democracy

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, addresses reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham