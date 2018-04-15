search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Arun Jaitley, re-elected from Rajya Sabha, takes oath as Finance Minister

ANI
Published Apr 15, 2018, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
Jaitley contested the election with eight other BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh, all of whom emerged victorious.
The voting for 25 Rajya Sabha seats was held across six states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. (Photo: ANI)
 The voting for 25 Rajya Sabha seats was held across six states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was re-elected from Rajya Sabha, took oath of office on Sunday, in Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's chamber in the Parliament here.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley contested from Uttar Pradesh. Eight other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders contesting from the state also emerged victorious, namely GVL Narasimha Rao, Harnath Yadav, Ashok Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Kanta Kardam, Sakaldeep Rajbhar and Anil Aggarwal.

 

The voting for 25 Rajya Sabha seats was held across six states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

A total number of 59 vacancies were created in the Rajya Sabha in April which necessitated the elections.

Tags: arun jaitley, finance ministry, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Zero-waste mobile phones come closer to reality

Most e-waste recycling firms focus on recovering useful metals like gold, silver, copper, and palladium, which can be used to manufacture other products.
 

Facebook CEO didn’t have all the answers for Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
 

Money is indeed key for happy married life, says study

Money plays an important role in everyone's life and is one of the important pillars of your marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Alert! Android phones lie about security patches: Report

The study was conducted on the firmware of 1200 smartphones from various manufacturers. (Representative Image)
 

Death rattle: Hearing this means you have just 23 hours left to live, says doctor

Death rattle is not painful but is simply a part of dying, says expert. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Williamson, Bhuvi star as Sunrisers continue unbeaten run

Sunrisers Hyderabad's perfect start has guided them on top of the IPL table. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Malikayya Guttedar challenges Priyank to win Chittapur seat again

Malikayya Guttedar

Hubballi: Congress trying to throttle democracy, says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah calls on Sidharoodha Math seer in Hubballi on Thursday. (Photo:KPN)

Randeep Singh Surjewala: Modi govt must apologise for dishonouring democracy

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, addresses reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo:DC)

ST vote: Can Ballari MP B Sriramulu swing it for BJP?

A file photo of BJP leader Sriramulu with supporters in Ballari

Candidates list today? Siddaramaiah leaving nothing to chance

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham