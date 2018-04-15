search on deccanchronicle.com
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s fast move surprises politicians

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami observed a one-day fast on April 3.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to observe a one-day fast on April 20, his birthday, came as a surprise to political circles as he had opposed the fast by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the other day.

While Mr Modi’s fast was against the disruption in parliament by opposition parties. Mr Naidu’s would be against the Central government’s stand on not granting special status to AP and also failing to implement the assurances given to AP during State bifurcation.

 

Mr Naidu had ridiculed Mr Modi’s fast saying, “Never in the history has a Prime Minister observed fast. Who are you trying to hoodwink? You (PM) are protesting against your own inability.”

Political leaders felt that leaders in such positions should fight politically unlike Opposition party leaders who took to agitations, including observing fast.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami observed a one-day fast on April 3, demanding that the Centre constitute the Cauvery management board. On the call given by the Prime Minister, BJP Chief Ministers also observed a fast on April 12 to protest against undemocratic  actions of Congress, leading to the washout of the budget session of Parliament.

