Harish Rao describes BRS politics as ‘nutrition’ while BJP as ‘partition’

Adilabad: Health minister T. Harish Rao on Wednesday criticised the TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy for talking about “bringing the Chhattisgarh rule to Telangana” and said it meant “bringing migrations” to Telangana. The senior minister coined new slogans to describe the politics of the BRS and its main opponent, the BJP.

Indirectly referring to the BJP, Rao asked the people, whom they wanted as leaders – those who dig the graveyards or set the foundation stones for progress? He said Revanth Reddy invited Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Bhagel to speak at a public meeting in Telangana. “Will Revanth Reddy not be going to purchase paddy during the Yasangi, reduce the pension amount in Telangana like in Chhattisgarh,” he asked.

The minister alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was attempting to scare the opposition by unleashing the ED and organising IT raids against them.

“The BJP is trying to harm us, it is privatizing the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL),” he said while laying the foundation stones and attending the groundbreaking ceremonies for various development works worth Rs 210 crore in the Chennur constituency.

Addressing a public meeting later, Harish Rao said the people of Chennur were fortunate to have leaders like Balka Suman, who developed the region. He described Balka Suman as “number one” in the Telangana agitation and in developing his constituency.

The minister appealed to the people to vote for Balka Suman to enable him win the next poll with a 56,000 votes majority against the 26,000 majority he got in the last elections.

Rao reeled out a list of various welfare schemes being implemented by the state government such as the KCR kits, nutrition kits, potable drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha etc. “We released Rs 750 crore in interest-free loans to the SHGs and the money will be deposited into the bank accounts soon,” he said.

He said, “Telangana is the number-one state as far as medical seats are concerned,” and added that chief minister KCR would lay the foundation for the new medical college building. “The central government did not sanction a single medical college to Telangana out of a total of 157,” he said.

In this context, the minister described the BRS politics as ‘nutrition politics’ and the BJP’s as ‘partition politics’.

He said, “We are going to introduce the Gruhalaksmi scheme under which Rs 3 lakh will be given to the house.”

Forest and endowment minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the state government was committed to the welfare of all sections of the people. MLA Balka Suman thanked chief minister KCR and ministers KTR, Harish Rao and Indrakaran Reddy for sanctioning funds for development and welfare schemes in his constituency.

He said the CM would soon lay the foundation for a Rs 1,600 core lift irrigation project in Chennur.

The ministers inaugurated the new bridge built at a cost of Rs 37.50 crore at Indaram as also the central lighting system in Jaipur mandal and Bheemaram mandal, laid the foundation for a KGBV building and inaugurated the eco-park near Jodu Vagula.

Mancherial ZP chairman Nallala Bhagyalaxmi, MLAs Korukanti Chander, Durgan Chinnaiah, Diwakar Rao, Grandhalaya chairman Renukuntla Praveen and collector Badavath Santosh were present.