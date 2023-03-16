  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 15 Mar 2023 Harish Rao describes ...
Nation, Politics

Harish Rao describes BRS politics as ‘nutrition’ while BJP as ‘partition’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2023, 7:23 am IST
Finance minister T. Harish Rao distributes cheques of interest-free loans to SHGs at Chennur (Twitter)
 Finance minister T. Harish Rao distributes cheques of interest-free loans to SHGs at Chennur (Twitter)

Adilabad: Health minister T. Harish Rao on Wednesday criticised the TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy for talking about “bringing the Chhattisgarh rule to Telangana” and said it meant “bringing migrations” to Telangana. The senior minister coined new slogans to describe the politics of the BRS and its main opponent, the BJP.

Indirectly referring to the BJP, Rao asked the people, whom they wanted as leaders – those who dig the graveyards or set the foundation stones for progress? He said Revanth Reddy invited Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Bhagel to speak at a public meeting in Telangana. “Will Revanth Reddy not be going to purchase paddy during the Yasangi, reduce the pension amount in Telangana like in Chhattisgarh,” he asked.

The minister alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was attempting to scare the opposition by unleashing the ED and organising IT raids against them.

“The BJP is trying to harm us, it is privatizing the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL),” he said while laying the foundation stones and attending the groundbreaking ceremonies for various development works worth Rs 210 crore in the Chennur constituency.

Addressing a public meeting later, Harish Rao said the people of Chennur were fortunate to have leaders like Balka Suman, who developed the region. He described Balka Suman as “number one” in the Telangana agitation and in developing his constituency.

The minister appealed to the people to vote for Balka Suman to enable him win the next poll with a 56,000 votes majority against the 26,000 majority he got in the last elections.

Rao reeled out a list of various welfare schemes being implemented by the state government such as the KCR kits, nutrition kits, potable drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha etc. “We released Rs 750 crore in interest-free loans to the SHGs and the money will be deposited into the bank accounts soon,” he said.

He said, “Telangana is the number-one state as far as medical seats are concerned,” and added that chief minister KCR would lay the foundation for the new medical college building. “The central government did not sanction a single medical college to Telangana out of a total of 157,” he said.

In this context, the minister described the BRS politics as ‘nutrition politics’ and the BJP’s as ‘partition politics’.  

He said, “We are going to introduce the Gruhalaksmi scheme under which Rs 3 lakh will be given to the house.”

Forest and endowment minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the state government was committed to the welfare of all sections of the people. MLA Balka Suman thanked chief minister KCR and ministers KTR, Harish Rao and Indrakaran Reddy for sanctioning funds for development and welfare schemes in his constituency.

He said the CM would soon lay the foundation for a Rs 1,600 core lift irrigation project in Chennur.

The ministers inaugurated the new bridge built at a cost of Rs 37.50 crore at Indaram as also the central lighting system in Jaipur mandal and  Bheemaram mandal, laid the foundation for a KGBV building and inaugurated the eco-park near Jodu Vagula.

Mancherial ZP chairman Nallala Bhagyalaxmi, MLAs Korukanti Chander, Durgan Chinnaiah, Diwakar Rao, Grandhalaya chairman Renukuntla Praveen and collector Badavath Santosh were present.

...
Tags: health minister t. harish rao, congress mp revanth reddy, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), bharatiya janata party (bjp)
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 16 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Telangna Congress affairs in-charge Manikrao Thakre will flag off Bhatti Vikramarka’s yatra. –– DC File Image

Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra from today

VMC has won Silver in SKOCH Awards 2022 for effective implementation of

VMC wins Silver in SKOCH Awards 2022

President Droupadi Murmu (PTI)

President's six-day visit to Kerala, TN, Lakshadweep begins today

YSR Congress Party rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy protests showing placard soutside the Assembly premises at Velagapudi in Guntur District on Wednesday. (DC)

YSRC rebel MLA protests with placard in assembly



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

RSS general secretary says India is a 'Hindu Rashtra'

Senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on the Sangh, and asked him to be more responsible. (File Photo: PTI)

MLC polls held peacefully in Andhra Pradesh; counting on Thursday

TD politburo member Varla Ramaiah told the media that YSR Congress MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and his son Abhinay were allowed inside the polling booth while their party leaders who questioned it were taken into custody by the police. — Representational Image/DC

Free power, education, healthcare: Kejriwal calls AAP MP's 'alternative'

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann waves at party workers during a convention, in Bhopal, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Shah in Bihar on Saturday, Nitish and Tejashwi to also hold rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address BJP supporters at two places in Bihar on Saturday (PTI)

BJP-BRS spar over derogatory comments on women

BRS began demanding action against BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for comments against MLC K. Kavitha. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->