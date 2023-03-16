  
Nation, Politics

BJP sets up task force on TSPSC paper leakage

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2023, 12:19 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2023, 7:45 am IST
BJP state general secretary G. Premender Reddy. (Photo: ANI)
 BJP state general secretary G. Premender Reddy. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The state BJP has set up a nine-member task force for a close study of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leakage scandal as part of its efforts to dig deep into the issue and provide fodder for the party cannons that have already been aimed at the BRS government demanding accountability and a thorough probe into the issue.

Party state general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy said on Wednesday that lakhs of youth who were all set to appear for the competitive recruitment exams held by the TSPSC have serious doubts whether their efforts of studying hard for months on end for the exams, were worth anything.

He said the BJP has already taken upon itself the cause of the unemployed by demanding a judicial probe with BJYM members at the forefront of the protests against TSPSC’s failure to conduct exams properly. “We will continue our pursuit of justice for the unemployed youth and the task force will study the issue and guide the party,” Premender Reddy said.

He said the party task force on TSPSC paper leakage will be led by Ch Vitthal, BJP’s official spokesperson and a former member of the APPSC as the convener of the group and will have its first meeting on Thursday. The group has a former IAS officer Chandravadan, N. Ramchander Rao, a former MLC and advocate, T. Krishna Prasad, a retired DGP, and Marri Shashidhar Reddy, a former minister. Also in the task force are former MP Boora Narasaiah Goud, V. Karuna Gopal, convener of the party’s Mahila Morcha Policy Research group, party state general secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, and S. Kumar, the BJP SC Morcha’s national secretary.

Tags: ‪bjp, task force, gujjula premender reddy, tspsc paper leakage
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


