BJP demands judicial inquiry into assets of KTR

State BJP vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, former MLA, addresses a press conference at the party office in Hyderabad on Tuesday. — DC

HYDERABAD: State BJP vice-president and former legislator N.V.S.S. Prabhakar on Thursday demanded an inquiry by a High Court judge into alleged disproportionate assets of BRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Speaking to the media at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Bhavan on Tuesday, Prabhakar claimed that Rama Rao had shown his income in 2004 at ₹ 4,30,52,040 which had increased to over ₹ 41 crores in 2018, and questioned the source of the money. “The way KTR has amassed assets clearly shows that he has indulged in misusing of power,” Prabhakar alleged.

Prabhakar alleged there were reports that Rama Rao was demanding a share from every industrialist coming to establish an industry in the state, for giving permissions.

He alleged that Chandrashekar Rao had made derogatory and highly objectionable comments against BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP vice-president D. Aruna. “No Chief Minister would stoop to such a level and use highly objectionable and unparliamentary words,” he said.

Prabhakar said if the TS women, BC, ST and human rights commissions were working independently, they take up Chandrashekar Rao’s remarks suo motu and issue notice to him.

On the recent comment of state party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with regard to BRS MLA K. Kavitha, Prabhakar said he had the party’s support. To a query on the party leaders’ differences with Sanjay, Prabhakar said the central leadership was seized of the matter.