Nation Politics 15 Mar 2022 Telangana borrowed R ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana borrowed Rs 2.4 lakh crore in 8 years

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 15, 2022, 1:16 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2022, 6:56 am IST
Finance minister T. Harish Rao on Monday tabled the details of loans taken by the state government in the Legislative Assembly
Finance minister T. Harish Rao (Facebook)
 Finance minister T. Harish Rao (Facebook)

Hyderabad: The total loans taken by the state government from June 2014 up to February are at Rs 2,41,395 crore.

Finance minister T. Harish Rao on Monday tabled the details of loans taken by the state government in the Legislative Assembly.

 

Data shows that the government had secured loans from the open market, small savings, Nabard, NCDC, Hudco, Power bonds/ Uday and EAP loans. As per the RBI repayment schedule, the government has to repay from 2024 to 2060.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday amended the FRBM Act to enable additional borrowings in 2022-23.

In 2014-15, the total loans taken were Rs 9,580 crore, which increased to Rs 17,385 crore in 2015-16, Rs 32,731 crore in 2016-17, Rs 26,232 crore in 2017-18, Rs 29,319 crore in 2018-19, Rs 38,286 crore in 2019-20, Rs 44,394 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 43,648 crore till February for 2021-22.

 

Of the Rs 2,41,395 crore loans, the highest has been in the open market at Rs 2,18,832 crore. Other loans include Rs 7,383 crore from Nabard, Rs 133 crore from NCDC, Rs 12 crore from Hudco, Rs 8,932 crore from power bonds/Uday scheme, Rs 1,845 crore from small savings, Rs 3,168 crore from EAP & Non-plan loans and Rs 1,100 crore from other sources,.

Loans from the open market and small savings were spent on development activities, the minister said. Nabard loans were utilised for Mission Kakatiya, check dams, Mission Bhagiratha, lift irrigation schemes and construction of bridges.

 

NCDC loans were utilised for sheep and goat development cooperative federation for distribution of sheep and goat while Hudco loans were utilised for construction of 2BHK houses for the poor through TS Housing Corporation Ltd.

Power bods/ Uday scheme loans were utilised to bail out Discoms while EAP loans were utilised for Hussainsagar lake and catchment area improvement projects, Hyderabad outer ring road phase-I and phase-II, Telangana commune based tank management project, Telangana road sector project and water sector improvement project.

 

The Centre has allowed additional borrowings of Rs 1,435 crore in 2019-20 on account of lower tax devolution as a one-time special dispensation beyond the state's eligibility and also provided additional borrowings of 0.25 per cent of GSDP amounting to Rs 2,459 crore as per the finance commission recommendations.

The Centre also allowed additional borrowing of two per cent of GSDP during 2020-21 to overcome Covid-induced financial crisis amounting to Rs 17,558 crore. In 2021-22, the Centre has allowed additional borrowing of one per cent of GSDP, amounting to Rs 10,784 crore.

 

Having amended the FRMB Act, the state government can secure loans over and above the 3.5 per cent of GSDP limit stipulated under the Act.

...
Tags: telangana amended frbm act, mission bhagiratha, mission kakatiya, loans taken by telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 17 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In all the four states where the BJP has retained power after the recent Assembly polls, the party top brass seems to be in favour of continuing with the four outgoing chief ministers. (Photo:PTI)

BJP seems likely to retain its CMs in all four states

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (AFP file image)

China foreign minister's visit may end LAC logjam

Telangana High Court. (PTI)

Come clear on municipal building tribunal status, HC tells govt

IMD has warned AP fishermen against venturing into the sea till March 23. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Cyclone forecast in Bay of Bengal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP's Bhagwant Mann withdraws security for VIPs, stakes claim

Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann(L) and Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (Twitter)

Post Congress’ debacle in polls, G-23 leaders get active again

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. — PTI file image

Hijab not essential practice of Islam: Karnataka govt to HC

Female Muslim students wearing burqa and hijab talk to a police officer during their protest, outside the Shivamogga District collector's office, in Shivamogga, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat gets back Modi’s mindspace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the public during a road show in Ahmedabad on Friday. — AP

Punjab cabinet: Cheema, Sandhwan lead race, women ministers likely, say sources

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann receives AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at Amritsar airport. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->