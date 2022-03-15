SCCL trade unions serve strike notice against auction of coal blocks

The TRS is planning to move closely with the workers and employees by raising the issues that will affect the future of SCCL. (DC Image)

ADILABAD: Trade unions affiliated to the Congress and Left parties on Monday served a strike notice on the Singareni Collieries Corporation Limited (SCCL) management, to protest against the proposed auction of four coal blocks. The strike is part of the nationwide agitation against certain policies of the Centre.

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the Hind Mazdoor Sangh (HMS) and the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) have served notice for a strike on March March 28 and 29.

Reports say the TRS high command is focusing on Singareni issues since it will impact 24 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts.

The TRS is planning to move closely with the workers and employees by raising the issues that will affect the future of SCCL. The same is the case with the CPI and its affiliated trade union Aituc which was elected as the recognised trade union.

The CPI leadership is trying to take the advantage of the proposed privatisation of coal blocks to strengthen its base ahead of the SCCL elections. The Intuc, affiliated to the Congress, is trying to revive itself.

The Telangana Boggugani Karmika Sangam (TBGKS) affiliated to the TRS, has been opposing the alleged attempt to privatise three coal blocks by the coal ministry, and had gone on strike earlier. The strike had been supported by the Left trade unions.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its front organisation Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) have strongly opposed the allegations being levelled by the TRS and TBGKS.