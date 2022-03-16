Nation Politics 15 Mar 2022 Govt to scrap GO 111 ...
Nation, Politics

Govt to scrap GO 111; CM terms order redundant

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2022, 12:06 am IST
KCR asked minister KTR and officials concerned to address the issue in a phased manner after preparing master plans and green zones
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said the GO 111 would be lifted soon after receiving the expert committee report on this issue. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said the GO 111 would be lifted soon after receiving the expert committee report on this issue. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said the GO 111 would be lifted soon after receiving the expert committee report on this issue. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister stated that GO 111 had become meaningless and redundant as Hyderabad no longer depended on Osmansagar and Himayatsagar lakes to meet its drinking water needs.

Chevella TRS MLA Kale Yadaiah brought to the notice of the Chief Minister in the House that GO 111 had become an obstacle in the development of his constituency as it banned construction activities around these lakes.

 

The Chief Minister said the GO 111 was issued in 1996 when Hyderabad was totally dependent on these lakes to meet drinking water needs by preventing undue industrialisation and heavy construction activities in the catchment areas of these twin lakes covering 83 villages and seven mandals and to check pollution of these lakes.

However, now, the state government had overcome the drinking water shortage under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, and had created adequate alternate water resources for the city by bringing the Krishna and the Godavari waters, the Chief Minister said.

 

He added that water supply was abundant to Hyderabad now with water being taken without difficulty through projects including the Sunkishala Intake Project and Mallanna Sagar due to which Hyderabad would not face water problems for another 100 years. Therefore, the time had come to revoke GO 111, Rao remarked.

However, the Chief Minister cautioned that there could be anarchy if the GO 111, which affected 83 villages and seven mandals covering 1.32 lakh acres, was lifted at once. He asked municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao and officials concerned to address the issue in a phased manner after preparing master plans and green zones. An expert committee too was looking into the matter, the Chief Minister said.

 

"The expert committee report is awaited and is expected soon. As and when we receive that report, GO 111 will be lifted," he said.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, go 111, industrialisation around osmansagar himayatsagar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress president on Tuesday sought the resignations of all 5 state unit chiefs

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI Photo)

Rajnath Singh assured Parliament that India's missile system is reliable and safe

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. (DC Images)

New norms to restrain frequent disruption of AP Assembly

The state government has been able to bring back 710 of the 740 medical students from Telangana from Ukraine. (Representational image/ PTI)

TS to fund studies of Ukraine-returned MBBS students in India, says CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Assam civic polls: BJP registers landslide victory with 74 of 80 seats

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI Photo)

Yogi Cabinet to discuss free power to farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI )

PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat for second day in row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards supporters during his road show in Ahmedabad, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (PTI)

Punjab cabinet: Cheema, Sandhwan lead race, women ministers likely, say sources

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann receives AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at Amritsar airport. (Photo: PTI)

Day after reaching out to KCR, Stalin, Mamata wants Congress out of plan

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->