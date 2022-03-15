Centre says AP, TS not paid seed money to Godavari, Krishna River Boards

He said that both the governments had not handed over the jurisdiction of operational projects as specified in Schedule-2 of the notification to KRMB and the GRMB. — PTI

Vijayawada: Union minister of state for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday that the AP and the Telangana governments have not provided seed money of Rs 200 crore each to the Godavari and Krishna river management boards so far.

In reply to an unstarred question raised by BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, on whether or not the Telugu states had handed over jurisdiction of operational projects, the minister said that though AP had issued orders for handing over certain components of Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar to the KRMB, the TS government had not issued any order. He said that both the governments had not handed over the jurisdiction of operational projects as specified in Schedule-2 of the notification to KRMB and the GRMB.