Bulkapur Nala check dam was built by GHMC: LMA

People from various colonies protest against closure of roads in Secunderabad Cantonment at Ramakrishnapuram bridge (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

Hyderabad: Responding to minister K.T. Rama Rao’s statement on the military authorities constructing a check dam on the Bulkapur nala resulting in flooding in nearby low-lying colonies, sources in local military authority (LMA) said that the sewage diversion project was constructed by the GHMC, which was given permission in 2012. During heavy rains, storm water floods colonies as also the military garrison as the drain outlet is narrow, they added.

“Since the GHMC constructed the check dam, it has to be resolved by them. The army has assured its complete support. The sewage continues to pass through the garrison,” they said.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had in a 2021 letter requested the defence authorities to issue orders to divert the sewage flow inside the military area towards Nizam colony by excavating a 100-metre temporary earthen channel in the open land. The temporary channel could be closed after construction of GHMC’s proposed RCC box drain at Al-Hasnath Colony, Owaisi said.

Army sources informed that a reply furnishing all relevant details to the MP’s letter had been sent last year itself.