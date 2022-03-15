Bill on raising retirement age among three bills introduced in AP assembly

VIJAYAWADA: Three bills were introduced in the AP Assembly on Monday. Among these, agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu, on behalf of finance minister Buggana Rajendranath, introduced the Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation)(Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas introduced the Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Deputy chief minister (Excise) Narayana Swami introduced the Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor Bill, 2022.

As the AP government has increased the retirement age of government employees to 62 from 60, it introduced a bill for the same. The government stated in the objects and reasons for the superannuation: "The age of superannuation of government employees has been prescribed as 55 years vide the Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) Act, 1984. For the Last Grade Service employees, the age of superannuation has been fixed as 60 years.”

The principal act has been further amended during 2014, enhancing the age of superannuation for government employees from 58 to 60 with effect from 2 June 2014 vide the Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Act, 2014 (Act No.4 of 2014).

The government stated that there has been significant improvement in the average life expectancy of the people in the state compared to 2014. As per WHO, the global average life expectancy in 2019 was around 73 and an average Indian lived up to 70 years. There has been improvement in the health conditions in general.

“In order to utilize the experience and expertise of the senior employees and considering the increased life expectancy and improved health conditions in general, the government proposed to enhance the age of superannuation from 60 to 62 to all state government employees covered under the Andhra Pradesh Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) Act, 1984 and it will give effect to the decision with retrospective effect from 1 January 2022,” it said.