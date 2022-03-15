Nation Politics 15 Mar 2022 Ruckus in AP Assembl ...
Nation, Politics

Ruckus in AP Assembly on liquor deaths, 5 MLAs suspended

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 15, 2022, 2:25 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2022, 7:02 am IST
The Opposition leaders continued with the protests even as the Speaker announced the AP government would make a statement
Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy addressing the Assembly session on Monday. (TV grab)
 Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy addressing the Assembly session on Monday. (TV grab)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly witnessed stormy scenes as the opposition Telugu Desam MLAs protested over the series of “liquor-related” deaths in Jangareddygudem. Five TD MLAs were suspended until the completion of the Budget session for their defiance of the chair and creating pandemonium in the house.

The assembly’s budget session resumed on Monday with question hour and TD legislators raised the issue of the series of deaths in Jangareddygudem. They alleged that these deaths were caused due to the consumption of illicit arrack and sought the resignation of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

 

Holding the CM responsible for the deaths, the TD legislators repeatedly disrupted house proceedings, climbed onto the podium and threw papers on Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

The five TD MLAs -- K Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Payyavula Keshav, Bala Veeranjaneyulu, and Nimmala Ramanaidu -- were suspended from the house for the rest of the budget session.

Angry over the suspension of these MLAs, the rest of TD legislators staged a protest by squatting on the floor of the house, waved placards and aired slogans against the chief minister and the government. This led to an adjournment of the assembly to Tuesday.

 

The ruckus started when TD MLAs raised slogans at the start of the question hour and sought the resignation of the CM. They demanded a discussion on the deaths. Speaker Sitaram said time will be given to the MLAs to speak on the issue and asked them to help him conduct the business in the house. TD legislators rushed to the Speaker’s chamber, shouted slogans, tore papers and threw these onto the Speaker. The assembly was once again adjourned. 

The Opposition leaders continued with the protests even as the Speaker announced the AP government would make a statement after the second adjournment of the assembly session.

 

While health minister Krishna Srinivas was making a statement on the incident, TD member Payyavala Keshav once again sought an opportunity for a discussion.

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath said TD members should come and raise the matter in proper form if they wanted to discuss the issue. However, the TD members chanted slogans, continued to disrupt the house proceedings.

Meanwhile, legislative affairs minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion for suspension of five TD MLAs from the house for the rest of the Budget session, which was passed and the MLAs were asked by the Speaker to leave the assembly forthwith.

 

But the TD MLAs refused to go out. Marshals entered the house and physically moved Payyavula Keshav from assembly amidst protests. The marshals then tried to shift Gorantala Chowdary but he expressed his disgust at the marshals and then moved out of the house. The other three MLAs followed him.

Tags: liquor related deaths jangareddygudem, 5 td mlas suspended, td demand cm resignation, tammineni sitaram, buggana rajendranath
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


