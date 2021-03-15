YSRC camp jubilant over poll results, TD demoralised

KAKINADA: The ruling YSRC is in a jubilant mood following the sweeping victory in the civic polls the results for which were declared on Sunday. This is in stark contrast to the gloom in the demoralised Telugu Desam camp, which expected the urban voters to turn against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his administration.

However, such an anti-incumbency sentiment did not prevail as urban voters gave a resounding victory to YSRC in East and West Godavari districts. It indicates that the people have lost faith in N Chandrababu Naidu.

YSRC cadre burst crackers and cut cakes to mark the celebration.

“People in both rural and urban areas are no more believing Telugu Desam and its leader’s false promises. They have reposed the same trust on Jagan Mohan Reddy as they did in the general elections’’ observed Rajamahendravarm MP Margani Bharat. He said that the people believed Reddy would fulfill all his promises.

Bhimavaram MLA Grandhi Srinivas said that Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan can lock their offices and quit politics. He said that the actor was misleading youth with his speeches.

Meanwhile, TD leader Ayithabathula Ananda Rao blamed State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar for allowing the previous nominations of candidates for the defeat of TD. He said that the candidates had filed nominations a year back and the ruling party workers were threatening opposition candidates and their followers, ever since.

He said that the TD should change its approach and reach out to the people by highlighting problems like hike in prices, free-flow of liquor, among others, and see that Schedule Caste and Backward Class people begin trusting TD.

Meanwhile, many TD leaders said that the party nominees and cadre were threatened by YSRC henchmen.

Though there was a tacit understanding between Jana Sena and Telugu Desam, the former did not withdraw its candidates in some wards, which dented the winning prospects of both parties, another leader pointed out.