Mananthawady BJP candidate refuses to contest, says he had no clue about candidature

The BJP leadership had on Sunday released its first set of candidates in the southern state including Mananthawady. (Representational Image/PTI)

Wayanad: The BJP's candidate from tribal-reserved constituency of Mananthawady in Wayanad district of Kerala for April 6 Assembly elections has refused to contest.

In a video shared on Monday, Manikantan, who belongs to the Paniya tribe, declined the offer by the BJP, saying he does not wish to contest in the poll.

Known as Manikuttan among his friends and relatives, the 31-year old MBA graduate said he had no clue about his candidature till he heard the news.

"As a Wayanad resident, it is indeed an honour to get nominated to contest in the polls. But Iam happy working as a Teaching Assistant in the Veterinary Science University here. Neither me or anyone close to me are in active politics. I am happily engaged and content with my job and family. Hence I happily reject the proposed nomination," he said in the video.

It is unclear whether the local leadership of the BJP in Wayanad had consulted Manikantan prior to offering or announcing his name as their candidate in Mananthavady.

The BJP leadership is yet to react on the development.