Bring respite to Bhainsa Hindus, BJP urges Governor

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the state government was harassing Hindus in Bhainsa, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of intentionally depriving them of their constitutional and human rights. He said that if the government does not take any action against the culprits responsible for creating communal tension in the town, the party activists would storm Pragathi Bhavan demanding immediate justice.

Leading a party delegation to Raj Bhavan, he submitted a representation to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking her intervention in the Bhainsa incident. He told the Governor that unless the issue was resolved early, there could be law and order problems across the state.

Later, speaking to the media, he alleged that the government had entrusted the police administration to the MIM. He said that criminals, deported from Maharashtra and staying in Bhainsa were unleashing communal violence under directions from MIM leaders. He lamented that the government was not even coming to the rescue of the victims, who had lost their properties.

The BJP leader said that it was unfortunate that the government was filing cases against Hindus and allowing the actual perpetrators to go scot-free. He wondered if Chandrashekar Rao had any humane considerations given that treatment of the rape victim, a minor, was being taken care of by the BJP and not the government.

He wanted to know why leaders from the Congress and Left parties were silent on the rape incident but do not hesitate to raise a hue and cry if such incidents are reported in other states.