Nation Politics 15 Mar 2021 Bring respite to Bha ...
Nation, Politics

Bring respite to Bhainsa Hindus, BJP urges Governor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2021, 4:41 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2021, 6:44 am IST
Bandi Sanjay lamented that the government was not even coming to the rescue of the victims, who had lost their properties
Leading a party delegation to Raj Bhavan, he submitted a representation to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking her intervention in the Bhainsa incident. (Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)
 Leading a party delegation to Raj Bhavan, he submitted a representation to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking her intervention in the Bhainsa incident. (Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the state government was harassing Hindus in Bhainsa, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of intentionally depriving them of their constitutional and human rights. He said that if the government does not take any action against the culprits responsible for creating communal tension in the town, the party activists would storm Pragathi Bhavan demanding immediate justice.

Leading a party delegation to Raj Bhavan, he submitted a representation to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking her intervention in the Bhainsa incident. He told the Governor that unless the issue was resolved early, there could be law and order problems across the state.

 

Later, speaking to the media, he alleged that the government had entrusted the police administration to the MIM. He said that criminals, deported from Maharashtra and staying in Bhainsa were unleashing communal violence under directions from MIM leaders. He lamented that the government was not even coming to the rescue of the victims, who had lost their properties.

The BJP leader said that it was unfortunate that the government was filing cases against Hindus and allowing the actual perpetrators to go scot-free. He wondered if Chandrashekar Rao had any humane considerations given that treatment of the rape victim, a minor, was being taken care of by the BJP and not the government.

 

He wanted to know why leaders from the Congress and Left parties were silent on the rape incident but do not hesitate to raise a hue and cry if such incidents are reported in other states.

...
Tags: bhainsa incident, bandi sanjay, bjp, governer dr tamilisai soundararajan, governor intervention in bhainsa incident
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

During the hearing, the police sought the death penalty for Khan, a suspected member of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, saying it was not just any killing but a murder of a law enforcement officer who was a defender of justice. (ANI)

Death for man who shot police inspector in Batla House encounter

While political parties had been expecting polling to be between 50–60 percent, 76.35 percent of graduates exercised their franchise. (PTI)

Increased poll percent raises hopes of candidates in Warangal graduate MLC polls

The counting of votes for Hyderabad constituency will be held at the Saroornagar indoor stadium and for Warangal constituency at the market yard in Nalgonda.— DC file photo

Grad MLC polls: Hyderabad records 67.26% turnout, Warangal 76.41%

Residents and commercial establishments bundle their waste and dump them near street corners. (DC)

Garbage piles on roads, foul smell, as GHMC removes bins under new initiative



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP fields Khushbu from Thousand Lights Assembly seat in TN

BJP general secretary Arun Singh announced the candidates’ names and added that the political climate in all the poll-bound states favoured the saffron party. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Mananthawady BJP candidate refuses to contest, says he had no clue about candidature

The BJP leadership had on Sunday released its first set of candidates in the southern state including Mananthawady. (Representational Image/PTI)

Amit Shah hits out at Congress over allies

Mr Shah also reiterated the commitment that the BJP will make Assam flood-free if it retains power. (Photo: PTI)

Pollsters see clear edge for TRS in MLC elections after KCR's strategy

Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao (L) and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (R). (ANI)

BJP seeks 25 seats from AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

it is believed that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam would call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visits Chennai and finalise the seat sharing. (Representational image : PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham