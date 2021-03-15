Nation Politics 15 Mar 2021 BRAOU registrar says ...
Nation, Politics

BRAOU registrar says AP government must pay salaries

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 15, 2021, 7:29 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2021, 11:20 am IST
High Court had ordered that while AP would pay salaries to staff, its TS counterpart’s responsibility is to conduct academic activities
When AP had paid salaries for five years from 2015 to 2019 through cheques, it is incomprehensible as to why it had to change the payment system. — Representational image
 When AP had paid salaries for five years from 2015 to 2019 through cheques, it is incomprehensible as to why it had to change the payment system. — Representational image

KURNOOL:  Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) registrar G. Laxma Reddy maintained at Hyderabad that it is AP government’s responsibility to pay salaries to the university staff pursuant to a High Court order in 2015.

The registrar was responding to a news report published in Deccan Chronicle on non-payment of salaries to BRAOU staff, academic councillors and part timers since past 13 months.

 

Laxma Reddy said sharing of assets between AP and Telangana is under the 10th Schedule. Thus, administration and carrying out of academic work was the joint responsibility of both states. High Court had ordered that while AP government would pay salaries to staff, its TS counterpart’s responsibility is to conduct academic activities.

About one lakh students, 30,000 of them regular, are on open university’s rolls every year.

The BRAOU registrar observed that AP government has flouted the High Court order by not paying salaries through cheques but switching to online payment. When AP had paid salaries for five years from 2015 to 2019 through cheques, it is incomprehensible as to why it had to change the payment system.

 

Laxma Reddy appealed to the AP government that it expedite the process of paying salaries and enable study centres to work in an efficient manner.

...
Tags: braou payment of salaries, ap government's responsibility braou salaries, high court order braou, braou registrar g laxma reddy, ap government flouted court orders by not paying staff salaries
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

The different kinds of trees and the close proximity to Mir Alam Tank draws the birds towards the zoo. — Twitter

Migratory birds go back from Hyderabad's Nehru zoological park

News

Six labourers killed in hit and run accident in AP's Gollapalli

A video grab shows English and Foreign Language students being forcibly detained outside the campus by the Osmania University police in Hyderabad on Sunday. — DC Image

14 EFLU students detained for hunger-strike, released in Hyderabad

Though Balakrishna campaigned for more than a week in Hindupur, he failed to impress voters. — By arrangement

Balayya’s campaign could not save TD in Hindupur



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

YSRC's triumph is a vote of confidence in Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with other ministers at a cabinet meeting at Secretariat. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam to contest from 154 Assembly segments

Actor politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam has finalised a seat sharing pact with two of its allies for the April 6 Assembly polls. (Image credit : Twitter)

Pollsters see clear edge for TRS in MLC elections after KCR's strategy

Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao (L) and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (R). (ANI)

Shah tries to seal seat deal with Tamil Nadu CM

Amit Shah addressing Vijay Sankalp Rally In Villupuram in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. (Image credit : Twitter/@AmitShah)

Didi shifts blame on her car; wants to return in poll campaign, even in wheelchair

Sharing her plans in the video, Ms Banerjee, whose her party postponed it's manifesto release which was earlier scheduled during the day, vowed to bounce back in her poll campaign. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham