Amit Shah hits out at Congress over allies

Published Mar 15, 2021, 12:58 am IST
Shah went on to say that the Congress would go to the people, talk about communities and make them fight, which is its policy
Mr Shah also reiterated the commitment that the BJP will make Assam flood-free if it retains power. (Photo: PTI)
Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a frontal attack on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, accusing his party of entering into alliances with political parties who are "out to divide the country".

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Assam's Margherita, Mr Shah said: “In Kerala, the Congress has aligned with the (Indian Union) Muslim League that worked to divide the country. In Assam, it has aligned with the AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front). Similarly, in West Bengal, it has forged an alliance with a party floated recently by a cleric of Furfura Sharif Dargah. The Congress can go to any length to win elections.”

 

The AIUDF, headed by Lok Sabha member Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, is accused of being the “protector of illegal immigrants”. The Congress and AIUDF are components of an eight-party Opposition grand alliance that was formed to oust the BJP from power by stopping the division of anti-BJP votes.

Asserting that the saffron party does not practise vote bank politics, Mr Shah alleged that the Congress did nothing to solve the issue of illegal immigration despite ruling the state for 15 years.

“The elections are just days away and there are two options before you. One is the Modi and Sonowal-led combine of BJP-AGP (Asom Gana Parishad). The other is the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress-Ajmal combine. Tell me who can do well for Assam. This election will determine Assam’s future,” Mr Shah said, while addressing the crowd.

 

He went on to say that the Congress would go to the people, talk about communities and make them fight, which is its policy. But the BJP, he claimed, believes in “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas”.

“The people of Assam can decide who is more concerned about their welfare -- Prime Minister Modi or Badruddin Ajmal,” he added.

The BJP, during the past five years, has successfully ousted infiltrators who had encroached land at Kaziranga National Park and occupied plots owned by religious bodies, the home minister said. “Five years ago, I, as BJP president, had promised to make Assam ‘Andolan Mukt’ (agitation-free) and ‘Aatankbad Mukt’ (militancy-free). We have fulfilled our pledge, and there is no longer any agitation or militancy in the state,” Mr Shah said.

 

“Assam is experiencing peace and development. Give us another five years and we will also be able to solve the problem of infiltration,” Mr Shah asserted.

In a jibe at Congress leaders, who has promised doles to tea garden workers if elected to power, he said the party remembers these labourers only during elections.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already taken several initiatives to improve the lives and working condition of the tea garden workers,” he added.

Mr Shah also reiterated the commitment that the BJP will make Assam flood-free if it retains power. He said the entire state has been already surveyed through satellite imageries and a design prepared to divert the floodwater to canals, reservoirs, etc.

 

...
