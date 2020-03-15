 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus Live: 107 test positive; Maharashtra highest with 32 confirmed cases
 
Nation Politics 15 Mar 2020 Four Gujarat Cong ML ...
Nation, Politics

Four Gujarat Cong MLAs resign from Assembly ahead of RS polls

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2020, 5:06 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2020, 5:06 pm IST
The four Congress legislators tendered their resignation on saturday, which Assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi has accepted
Rajendra Trivedi (Twitter)
  Rajendra Trivedi (Twitter)

Ahemdabad: Four Congress MLAs in Gujarat have tendered their resignation to Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi ahead of the election to the four Rajya Sabha seats in the state to be held on March 26.

The four Congress legislators tendered their resignation on saturday, which Trivedi has accepted.

 

He said he will announce the names of the legislators in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

“Four Congress MLAs tendered their resignation to me on Saturday, and I will announce their names in the Assembly tomorrow,” he said.

With this, the strength of the Congress party in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly has come down to 69 from 73.

The Congress had on Saturday shifted its 14 MLAs to Jaipur fearing horse-trading by the ruling BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

The BJP has fielded Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramila Bara and Narhari Amin for the election.

Given its number in the Assembly, the ruling party can only win two seats unless it manages cross-voting from the opposition camp or ensure defection of Congress MLAs to win the third seat.

The Congress has fielded senior leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki.

...
Tags: indian national congress, rajya sabha polls, rajendra trivedi
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) leaders on chalking out a plan to combat the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI

PM Modi, SAARC leaders begin coronavirus strategy talk via video conference

Arun Dogre, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Sai Baba sansthan trust (ANI)

Don't come to Shirdi: Saibaba Trust appeals to devotees

Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore. (PTI)

Tirumala temple to employ thermal screening, restrict amount of devotees for darshan

All kindergarten and primary schools will stay shut till March 31 in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Schools, theatres, malls closed in Tamil Nadu till March 31



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Covid19 spreads even before people show symptoms, study says

A couple wearing protective masks are seen crossing the street in New York City. AFP Photo
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kamal Nath holds cabinet meeting in Bhopal, Congress MLAs return from Jaipur

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLAs directed to be present in assembly for floor test

Representational image

Andhra Pradesh local body elections postponed for six weeks

Representational Image (ANI)

Local body elections put off by 6 weeks in Andhra Pradesh due to coronavirus

Since the voting was to be by ballot paper, long queues were expected.

Scindia files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls, MP governor removes six ministers

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia files his nomination papers to Returning Officer AP Singh for Rajya Sabha elections, at Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham