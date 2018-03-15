Chandrababu Naidu blind to Lokesh’s corruption: Pawan Kalyan

Guntur: Jana Sena founder and actor K. Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday accused his ally, AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of promoting corruption in the state and his son Nara Lokesh of being involved in the Sekhar Reddy case, while being careful not to attack his other ally, the BJP directly.

Addressing the gathering on the foundation day of the Jana Sena at Namburu in Guntur district, Mr Kalyan said that Mr Naidu was promoting corruption and attacks on government officials. He said that the Jana Sena will start questioning the TD government on corruption and made it clear that there was no reason to support the TD further.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed that he would never allow AP to turn into ‘Scam Andhra’, Mr Kalyan said that AP has now turned into the most corrupt state in the country, “all due to the inefficiency of the TD”.

“Is Chandrababu not aware about the corruption by Lok-esh or is he supporting corruption? Contractor Sekhar Reddy was arrested with crores of currency notes during demonetisation, and Lokesh was in touch with Sekhar Reddy,” Mr Kalyan alleged. He added that the PM has this information and this was the reason that Mr Naidu was afraid to fight the Centre for the SCS.