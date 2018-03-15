search on deccanchronicle.com
Nandi Award for Naidu & Oscar for PM: KVP Ramachandra Rao

Published Mar 15, 2018, 3:21 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 3:21 am IST
CM Naidu can be given the Nandi Award and PM Modi can be given the Oscar Award for their actions.
AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
Hyderabad: Congress MP K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao came down heavily on AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Speaking to mediapersons , KVP said that both the CM and the PM had been ignoring the interests of the people in Andhra Pradesh. 

He said that Naidu acted with tears as PM Modi ‘cheated’ the people. CM Naidu can be given the Nandi Award and PM Modi can be given the Oscar Award for their actions.

 

He questioned about what Naidu has been doing for the last four years as AP did gain ‘Special Status’. He also asked Naidu why he did not ask the Centre for the funds for Capital city’s construction. He alleged that when the Centre asks for utilisation certificates, Naidu begins opposing the BJP. 

