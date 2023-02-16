No BRS-Congress alliance, says Talasani

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the BRS is bound to score a hat trick on its own in Assembly polls this year and retain power for a third term. (File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of the BRS having any alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Speaking to media at the BRS office here, Srinivas Yadav stated that the BRS has the capacity to win elections and form the government on its own.

"There is no need for the BRS to have an alliance with any party. The BRS is very strong in Telangana. Its leadership and cadre base is unmatched. No party in Telangana is anywhere near to the BRS. Where is the need for BRS to align with any party and why should we align with any party?" he said.

Srinvas Yadav said the BRS is bound to score a hat trick on its own in Assembly polls this year and retain power for a third term. "We already won two Assembly elections alone. We won with more number of seats for second term in 2018. We swept all the rural and urban local bodies elections in 2019. We also won municipal corporation elections in GHMC, Warangal, Khammam and all other corporations. We faced all these elections alone and registered resounding victories. The BRS is only getting stronger with every election,” he said

Srinivas Yadav’s statement contradicts MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha's recent statement with a news channel that the BRS was ready to work with all the parties which support party’s agenda.

Meanwhile, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said that there was no possibility of a hung Assembly in Telangana and the BRS will get absolute majority for a third time in a row.

Speaking to the media in Nalgonda, Reddy expressed confidence that the BRS will retain power for third time with a comfortable majority.

However, he said, the party leadership may consider working with Left Parties for Assembly polls as was done during the recent Munugode Assembly bypoll in which the BRS defeated the BJP with a good majority.