Nation Politics 15 Feb 2022 Telugu Desam stir ag ...
Nation, Politics

Telugu Desam stir against education system in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 15, 2022, 1:59 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2022, 7:00 am IST
Telugu Desam would launch a state-wide agitation to oppose and prevent the YSRC from depriving students of their educational opportunities
The move to reduce primary schools was highly condemnable and TD strongly opposes merging classes 3, 4 and 5 with high schools. The introduction of CBSE syllabus from class 9 was yet another thoughtless action, the TD leader added. — Representational image/DC
 The move to reduce primary schools was highly condemnable and TD strongly opposes merging classes 3, 4 and 5 with high schools. The introduction of CBSE syllabus from class 9 was yet another thoughtless action, the TD leader added. — Representational image/DC

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam former minister K.S. Jawahar on Monday said that the YSRC government was destroying the education system in the name of the new education policy based on the 'Kasturirangan' report.

Telugu Desam would launch a state-wide agitation to oppose and prevent the ruling YSRC from depriving the students of their educational opportunities, Jawahar asserted.

 

The move to reduce primary schools was highly condemnable and TD strongly opposes merging classes 3, 4 and 5 with high schools. The introduction of CBSE syllabus from class 9 was yet another thoughtless action, the TD leader added.
Jawahar called upon the general public to join hands and take part in the TD agitation so as to bring pressure on the YSRC government.

...
Tags: ysrc destroying education system, kasturirangan report, merger of primary classes
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 15 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

School boys walk along a road on the backdrop of a wall mural in New Delhi on February 14, 2022. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 4,23,127

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Day after reaching out to KCR, Stalin, Mamata wants Congress out of plan

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

'Sacrifice moved Indians': PM, nation hail martyrs

Chief Justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra (Fourth from left) with new HC judges (from left) Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda, Satti Subba Reddy, Vaddiboyana Sujatha, Ravi Cheemalapati, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy, and Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao (DC)

CJ administers oath of office to seven new judges in AP High Court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TMC on course for big win in four municipal corporations in West Bengal

Locals stand in front of a polling station after two political parties clashed during ongoing municipal elections, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

BJP will win over 22 Assembly seats in Goa; PM has conveyed best wishes: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote, during the first phase of Goa Assembly elections, at Kothambi in North Goa district, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI)

Himanta Biswa Sarma slams KCR for seeking proof of surgical strikes

K Chandrasekhar Rao and Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)

55 seats in 9 west UP districts to vote in Phase 2 today; 4 ministers in fray

Polling officials collect election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Stalin, Dhankar in war of words; WB Guv says TN CM's remark harsh, not fact based

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (left) and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->