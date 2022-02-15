Telugu Desam stir against education system in AP

The move to reduce primary schools was highly condemnable and TD strongly opposes merging classes 3, 4 and 5 with high schools. The introduction of CBSE syllabus from class 9 was yet another thoughtless action, the TD leader added. — Representational image/DC

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam former minister K.S. Jawahar on Monday said that the YSRC government was destroying the education system in the name of the new education policy based on the 'Kasturirangan' report.

Telugu Desam would launch a state-wide agitation to oppose and prevent the ruling YSRC from depriving the students of their educational opportunities, Jawahar asserted.

The move to reduce primary schools was highly condemnable and TD strongly opposes merging classes 3, 4 and 5 with high schools. The introduction of CBSE syllabus from class 9 was yet another thoughtless action, the TD leader added.

Jawahar called upon the general public to join hands and take part in the TD agitation so as to bring pressure on the YSRC government.