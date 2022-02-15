Nation Politics 15 Feb 2022 Kishan Reddy dares K ...
Kishan Reddy dares KCR for open debate on Modi’s rule

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Feb 15, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Kishan Reddy alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief was spewing venom on the Prime Minister out of frustration
Union minister for tourism, culture and development of northeast region G. Kishan Reddy. (DC file photo)
HYDERABAD: Union minister for tourism, culture and development of northeast region G. Kishan Reddy challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for a debate on the performance of the Narendra Modi government during the last seven years. Kishan Reddy said he was ready for an open debate with the Chief Minister at Gun Park in the presence of senior journalists.

Addressing a press conference here at the BJP state office on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy took strong exception to Chandrashekar Rao’s allegation that the Modi government had done nothing in the last seven years. Claiming that the government had many achievements to its credit during the period, he said he was ready to prove this during the debate if Chandrashekar Rao used polite language.

 

Kishan Reddy alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief was spewing venom on the Prime Minister out of frustration. The union minister urged the people of Telangana state to observe the attitude of Chandrashekar Rao after the humiliating defeat of the TRS and victory of the BJP in the Huzurabad byelection.

On Chandrashekar Rao’s assertion that he would drive out the BJP from the country, Kishan Reddy said that no force on earth could do that. He said the BJP would continue to remain a strong political force even if it lost power tomorrow. After J. P. Nadda, who would become the BJP national president was not known, but after Chandrashekar Rao, his son Rama Rao would be the chief of the TRS, he said. “The future of Telangana state will be decided at the dining table of Chandrashekar Rao,” he said.

 

The union minister condemned Chandrashekar Rao’s statement demanding proof of surgical strikes carried out on Pakistan in 2016 after the terrorist attack on the Army camp at Uri.

Kishan Reddy said the Chief Minister's remarks were detrimental to the security and integrity of the country. "He has insulted the martyrs, demoralised our brave Army and hurt the sentiments of families of those who made supreme sacrifices," he said, adding that even Pakistan did not use such language.

He claimed that Pakistan and all the countries confirmed surgical strikes. He said even the terror group which was targeted admitted that they came under attack. "We don't need Chandrashekar Rao’s certificate. There is no need to give proof to him. People know this," he said.

 

The minister dismissed Chandrashekar Rao’s allegation that there was communal disharmony in the country under the Modi rule for the last seven years. He claimed that during the last seven years, incidents of communal riots had come down while the activities of terror groups were under control. Even life in northeast states became normal during the Modi rule, he said.

Kishan Reddy said Chandrashekar Rao and his family members were unable to digest criticism from any section of society. They want “Ji Huzur” like rule in Telangana state, he said. “Dynastic rule is not possible in Telangana,” he said.

 

...
