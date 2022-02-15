Nation Politics 15 Feb 2022 KCR uniting regional ...
KCR uniting regional parties in fight against BJP, Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 15, 2022, 11:42 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2022, 11:42 pm IST
Deve Gowda calls CM KCR and offers support
Former prime minister and Karnataka's Janata Dal (Secular) founder HD Deve Gowda. (Photo:PTI)
Hyderabad: Former prime minister and Karnataka's Janata Dal (Secular) founder HD Deve Gowda spoke to Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao over the phone on Tuesday and offered his complete support to KCR in the fight against the “communal and divisive politics” of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

According to a media statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Deve Gowda telephoned Rao and congratulated him for taking up the huge battle against BJP. "Rao Saab, you are fighting very well. Everyone should fight against the communal elements. To protect our country’s secularism, culture and its diverse culture, we will be with you and support you. Continue your fight and our total support will be there for you,” Gowda was quoted as saying.

 

The CM thanked Gowda for his support and told him that he would visit Bengaluru soon and meet him personally.

Rao recently stepped up the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of violating the federal spirit of the Constitution and stealing the powers of states. He called for the unification of all like-minded forces in the country to oust the BJP from the Centre. This is receiving some response from regional parties.

West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee leading the TMC and Tamil Nadu’s MK Stalin heading the DMK have emphasised the need for unification of like-minded political parties.

 

Banerjee telephoned Rao on Sunday and the two discussed holding a conclave of Opposition CMs to further their cause. Stalin said the conclave of  CMs of non-BJP states will be held soon to discuss the “threat” posed by the Centre to the autonomy of states.

On Sunday, Rao said he would meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and the Bengal CM.

...
