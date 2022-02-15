Nation Politics 15 Feb 2022 Day after reaching o ...
Nation, Politics

Day after reaching out to KCR, Stalin, Mamata wants Congress out of plan

PTI
Published Feb 15, 2022, 9:00 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2022, 9:00 am IST
Banerjee claimed no regional outfit is on friendly terms with the main opposition party
Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
 Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Kolkata: Having reached out to regional satraps M K Stalin and K Chandrasekhar Rao to push for an anti-BJP alliance a day before, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday sought to edge the Congress out of any such prospective formation, saying no regional outfit shares cordial relations with it and that the "Congress can go its own way".

Amid signs of increasing bonhomie between her and her Telangana and Tamil Nadu counterparts Rao and Stalin, Banerjee had approached the two on Sunday to set up meetings of opposition chief ministers.

 

"The country's federal structure has been bulldozed...the country's Constitution is being demolished. We all need to come together to protect it," she said on Monday after her party TMC swept the elections to four municipal corporations in West Bengal, dealing yet another body blow to the BJP after the saffron party's humiliation in the assembly elections in 2021.

"Together we are trying to protect the federal structure. All regional parties must come to an understanding," she said, referring to her telephone calls to Rao and Stalin.

 

Banerjee, who has intensified her efforts to form a coalition of opposition parties after she fell out with the Congress over cobbling together an alliance in Goa, claimed no regional outfit is on friendly terms with the main opposition party.

"The Congress can go its way, we will go ours," she asserted.

Interestingly, Congress is an alliance partner of the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

After a call from Banerjee, Rao said on Sunday he will soon meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the TMC supremo as part of the efforts to unite various political parties against the BJP.

 

"Mamata Behen ( Mamata Banerjee) called me. We had a discussion over phone. She invited me to Bengal or she'll come to Hyderabad. She said mujhe dosa khilao. I said most welcome. She may come any time. We are discussing. There are so many political leaders across the nation," Rao said when asked if he is still mooting the idea of a non-BJP, non-Congress Front.

Banerjee and Stalin, who share a common grouse over the actions of the governors of their respective states--Jagdeep Dhankhar and R N Ravi--also spoke on Sunday.

"Beloved Didi Mamata Banerjee telephoned me to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states," Stalin tweeted after the call.

 

"She suggested for a meeting of Opposition CMs. I assured her of DMK's commitment to uphold State autonomy. Convention of Opposition CMs will soon happen out of Delhi!," he said.

Banerjee, who had visited Uttar Pradesh last week to campaign for the Samajwadi Party (SP), contended her TMC decided against contesting elections in that state in "the larger interest".

"The TMC did not field any candidate in UP as I did not want Akhilesh Yadav (SP chief) to get weak in any seat. In the first phase, I am hoping Akhilesh's party will win 37 of 57 seats," she told a news channel. Polling was held for 58 assembly seats in the first phase on Thursday.

 

The West Bengal chief minister also said she would again visit UP on March 3 to hold a rally in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, to canvass for the Samajwadi Party.

"The country can be saved only if UP is protected (against the BJP). If we want to defeat Narendra Modi in 2024, big states like UP and Bengal will matter the most," she said.

Banerjee said she had asked the Congress and the Left to come together with other opposition parties against the BJP but they did not pay heed. 

...
Tags: regional parties, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal


Horoscope 15 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

School boys walk along a road on the backdrop of a wall mural in New Delhi on February 14, 2022. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 4,23,127

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

'Sacrifice moved Indians': PM, nation hail martyrs

Chief Justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra (Fourth from left) with new HC judges (from left) Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda, Satti Subba Reddy, Vaddiboyana Sujatha, Ravi Cheemalapati, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy, and Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao (DC)

CJ administers oath of office to seven new judges in AP High Court

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter)

KCR plans meet for Chief Ministers of states ruled by regional parties



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TMC on course for big win in four municipal corporations in West Bengal

Locals stand in front of a polling station after two political parties clashed during ongoing municipal elections, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

BJP will win over 22 Assembly seats in Goa; PM has conveyed best wishes: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote, during the first phase of Goa Assembly elections, at Kothambi in North Goa district, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI)

Himanta Biswa Sarma hits back at 'Dear KCR Garu ...'

K Chandrasekhar Rao and Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)

55 seats in 9 west UP districts to vote in Phase 2 today; 4 ministers in fray

Polling officials collect election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Stalin, Dhankar in war of words; WB Guv says TN CM's remark harsh, not fact based

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (left) and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->