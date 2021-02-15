Nation Politics 15 Feb 2021 Kishan Reddy flays O ...
Kishan Reddy flays Owaisi for Hyderabad UT remarks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 15, 2021, 4:01 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2021, 4:01 am IST
Owaisi had said that Hyderabad would be made a UT during a discussion in Parliament over the J&K reorganisation bill on Saturday
Responding to Owaisi, the Secunderabad MP Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that the Narendra Modi-led Central government had no plans whatsoever to convert Hyderabad to a Union Territory. (Photo:PTI)
 Responding to Owaisi, the Secunderabad MP Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that the Narendra Modi-led Central government had no plans whatsoever to convert Hyderabad to a Union Territory. (Photo:PTI)

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy strongly criticised MIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi for his “highly irresponsible remarks” that the Central government was trying to convert Hyderabad into a Union Territory.

Owaisi had said that Hyderabad would be made a UT during a discussion in Parliament over the Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation bill on Saturday. The Hyderabad MP accused the Modi Government for having plans to take back powers from key cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Lucknow and convert them into union territories.

 

Responding to Owaisi, the Secunderabad MP Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that the Narendra Modi-led Central government had no plans whatsoever to convert Hyderabad to a Union Territory. Reddy said that Asaduddin Owaisi had “walked out” while the union government was replying over his comments during the Saturday session.

Reddy said that the MIM and TRS made false allegations against the Central government to divert the attention of the people of Hyderabad and the state. He criticised both parties for indulging in false propaganda against the Modi government and spreading fake news.

 

He made it clear that there was no plan to carve out a UT out of Hyderabad. People have no reasons to worry this count, because the Centre was committed to the development of Hyderabad and Telangana.

Kishan Reddy was participating in a preparatory meeting for the graduate MLC elections. He exuded confidence that the BJP will win both the MLC seats. He exhorted the party leaders to work hard and gain back the MLC seat for the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar seat.

Reddy said that the people of Telangana had understood and realized that the TRS government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would do no justice to any section of society, and at the same time, shared the viewpoint of other people across that country that the BJP is the only party which provides good governance, corruption-free rule and is free of dynasty control.

 

Citing the examples of the Dubbaka and GHMC elections, he said that the TRS and MIM both cheated people before GHMC elections by pretending to be rivals but after the results were announced, reverted to their unholy alliance in the Mayoral elections.

“People are observing the unholy nexus of TRS and MIM,” he said.

He recalled that former chief minister K. Rosaiah gave 42 per cent PRC but the TRS government was not offering 7.5 per cent to employees after the formation of a separate state.

Reddy was vehement in his condemnation of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s comment, in which KCR compared the post of Chief Minister with a pair of slippers, saying the remarks insulted the Constitution.Reddy also flayed Rao for insulting women, who we praise and worship as a mother with his unkindly and unbecoming words.

 

Kishan Reddy prayed tribute to former union Minister Sushma Swaraj on the occasion of her birth anniversary at the BJP state office. He recalled her efforts for the creation of a separate Telangana and her contributions for development of Telangana as a union minister.

