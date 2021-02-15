AP High Court seeks footage, transcripts of Kodali’s remarks

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court has sought video footage and transcripts of derogatory remarks made against the State Election Commission (SEC) and its commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar by civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateshwara Rao.

A single bench headed by justice D. V. S. S. Somayajulu held a hearing on Sunday as the minister had moved a house motion on Saturday challenging the SEC’s gag order on him until completion of gram panchayat polls on February 21.

Kodali’s counsel had maintained that the minister did not make any derogatory remarks targeting either SEC or the state election commissioner.

On this, SEC’s counsel N. Ashwani Kumar suggested that the court examine the video footage of the minister’s statement. It would then know whether or not Kodali had really made the adverse remarks lowering the esteem of SEC and its commissioner.

Accordingly, the court asked authorities to submit for its examination video footage and transcripts of remarks made by the minister. It then adjourned the case to Monday.