HC allows door delivery of provisions in rural areas in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 16, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Justice DVSS Somayajulu after a hearing in the case on Monday issued an interim order suspending the SEC earlier order
Now the civil supplies authorities can continue supply of essential commodities under PDS at the doorstep of the beneficiaries even in rural areas in the state. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court allowed door delivery of essential commodities under public distribution system in rural areas in the state.

A single judge bench, headed by Justice DVSS Somayajulu after a hearing in the case on Monday issued an interim order suspending the State Election Commission's earlier order disallowing door delivery of essential commodities in rural areas as it would amount to violation of poll code in the wake of ongoing gram panchayat polls.

 

Now the civil supplies authorities can continue supply of essential commodities under PDS at the doorstep of the beneficiaries even in rural areas in the state. The court posted the next hearing to March 15.

Tags: andhra pradesh high court, door delivery of essential commodities under public distribution system, sec, andhra pradesh gram panchayat elections, hc order on public distribution in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


