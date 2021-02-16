Nation Politics 15 Feb 2021 Farm laws not agains ...
Nation, Politics

Farm laws not against farmers: Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 16, 2021, 12:07 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2021, 9:04 am IST
Reddy alleged that opposition parties were misleading farmers through 'false propaganda' against the union government
Kishan Reddy said the Union government was contemplating comprehensively amending these laws, including the CRPC and IPC. — DC file photo
 Kishan Reddy said the Union government was contemplating comprehensively amending these laws, including the CRPC and IPC. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy emphatically stated on Monday that there was “absolutely no harm to farmers as a consequence of the new agri laws”, and alleged that the “opposition parties were provoking farmers for their political survival”.

Mr Reddy clarified that there was no ban on IKP centers (agricultural mandis) for purchasing agri products at the village level and appealed to farmers to think positively and understand the benefits from the new laws.

 

Kishan Reddy participated in several programs, including the MLC elections preparatory and Mahila Morcha intellectual meetings, along with party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other key leaders in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Reddy exhorted the cadre to work even harder to ensure the party grows in the state. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s revolutionary decisions for developing the nation, including the farm laws.

He recalled the Modi government reforms on tax, ‘one nation, one tax’ system, and demonetization had served a death blow to terrorist groups and their activities in India. He said that the new education policy (NEP) has helped students and encouraged local languages.

 

Mr Reddy alleged that opposition parties were misleading farmers through “false propaganda” against the union government. He pointed out that the Telangana government too had made allegations against the Centre to instigate them.

Mr Reddy asked farmers to defeat the TRS party and the KCR-led government for its anti-farmer behaviour, reminding them of incidents where farmers were handcuffed and arrested for demanding their rights.

In another meeting of women intellectuals, the union minister praised women, who comprise half the population and had risen to institutions positions in all sectors and great institutions on the dint of their hard work and talent.

 

He praised the Modi’s government for appointing a woman as a finance minister, saying, the BJP always stood for women empowerment and had initiated a plethora of pro-woman legislations.

He said that it is sad that some laws, which had been implemented by the imperial British government before independence, were still in vogue, he said the Union government was contemplating comprehensively amending these laws, including the CrPC and IPC.

Kishan Reddy said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the union government had taken up an ambitious agenda of removing redundant laws and changing those laws which were past their utility.

 

Mr Reddy said that the union government would seek and consider opinions from judges, senior IAS and IPS officers, and other key members in social service for changing laws for the betterment of the nation.

He exuded confidence that the BJP would bag both the two graduate MLC seats, saying common people, employees, students and all other sections of public in Telangana were seething with anti-TRS emotions. 

After the meeting, Kishan Reddy visited surviving family members, who were injured in the Araku accident in AP recently, at their Shaikpet home in the city. He said that he had instructed the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh for providing better treatment of injured persons. He also ordered officials to file a case against the travel agency and take action.  

 

The minister also visited the BJP OBC cell national president Dr K. Laxman’s residence, for expressing his condolence at his recent bereavement. Dr Laxman lost his brother recently.

...
Tags: kishan reddy, bandi sanjay, one nation one tax, new education policy, demonetisation, farm laws not harmful, araku ghat road mishap victims
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A health worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in New Delhi, India. (AP)

SC to hear PIL for including judges, judicial staff in priority category for vaccine

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference at AICC headquarters. (PTI)

Trouble brews in Congress as one more MLA resigns ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Pondy visit

The plea filed by advocates Shashank Shekhar Jha and Apurva Arhatia also sought a proper board/institution /association for the monitoring and management of content on different OTT/Streaming and digital media platforms. (Photo : Social Samosa)

Contemplating 'some action' on regulating OTT platforms, Centre tells SC

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma took the cognisance of the final report almost a year after the Delhi Police has received requisite sanctions to prosecute the accused in the case. (PTI file photo)

JNU sedition case: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Budget will ensure long-term and sustainable economic growth: Finance Minister

Finance Minister states Union Budget 2021 was an attempt to provide a strong stimulus to deal with the current situation (PTI/Arun Sharma)

Andhra Pradesh holds panchayat polls in disputed Kotia region

The voters were seen in a long queue in the morning to cast their votes even after efforts by Potangi block development officer (BDO) and tehsildar to convince the villagers not to participate in the electoral process.

India did not concede any territory to China in disengagement pact

Tanks pull back from the banks of Pangong Tso lake region, in Ladakh along the India-China border on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)

TD blames CM Jagan for AP’s no show in union budget

TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu (Image source: DC Image)

TRS MLA’s house stoned after questioning Ram temple fund drive

BJP activists throw chairs at the house of Parkal TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy on Sunday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham