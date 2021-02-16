Farm laws not against farmers: Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy said the Union government was contemplating comprehensively amending these laws, including the CRPC and IPC. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy emphatically stated on Monday that there was “absolutely no harm to farmers as a consequence of the new agri laws”, and alleged that the “opposition parties were provoking farmers for their political survival”.

Mr Reddy clarified that there was no ban on IKP centers (agricultural mandis) for purchasing agri products at the village level and appealed to farmers to think positively and understand the benefits from the new laws.

Kishan Reddy participated in several programs, including the MLC elections preparatory and Mahila Morcha intellectual meetings, along with party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other key leaders in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Reddy exhorted the cadre to work even harder to ensure the party grows in the state. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s revolutionary decisions for developing the nation, including the farm laws.

He recalled the Modi government reforms on tax, ‘one nation, one tax’ system, and demonetization had served a death blow to terrorist groups and their activities in India. He said that the new education policy (NEP) has helped students and encouraged local languages.

Mr Reddy alleged that opposition parties were misleading farmers through “false propaganda” against the union government. He pointed out that the Telangana government too had made allegations against the Centre to instigate them.

Mr Reddy asked farmers to defeat the TRS party and the KCR-led government for its anti-farmer behaviour, reminding them of incidents where farmers were handcuffed and arrested for demanding their rights.

In another meeting of women intellectuals, the union minister praised women, who comprise half the population and had risen to institutions positions in all sectors and great institutions on the dint of their hard work and talent.

He praised the Modi’s government for appointing a woman as a finance minister, saying, the BJP always stood for women empowerment and had initiated a plethora of pro-woman legislations.

He said that it is sad that some laws, which had been implemented by the imperial British government before independence, were still in vogue, he said the Union government was contemplating comprehensively amending these laws, including the CrPC and IPC.

Kishan Reddy said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the union government had taken up an ambitious agenda of removing redundant laws and changing those laws which were past their utility.

Mr Reddy said that the union government would seek and consider opinions from judges, senior IAS and IPS officers, and other key members in social service for changing laws for the betterment of the nation.

He exuded confidence that the BJP would bag both the two graduate MLC seats, saying common people, employees, students and all other sections of public in Telangana were seething with anti-TRS emotions.

After the meeting, Kishan Reddy visited surviving family members, who were injured in the Araku accident in AP recently, at their Shaikpet home in the city. He said that he had instructed the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh for providing better treatment of injured persons. He also ordered officials to file a case against the travel agency and take action.

The minister also visited the BJP OBC cell national president Dr K. Laxman’s residence, for expressing his condolence at his recent bereavement. Dr Laxman lost his brother recently.