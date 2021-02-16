AP to host Southern Zonal Council meet in Tirupati on Mar 4

The SZC comprises Andhra Pradesh, Telangana state, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry while the Union Territories like Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Lakshadweep would be special invitees. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh would host the 29th edition of the Southern Zonal Council meet in Tirupati on March 4. The meeting will be chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah.

The SZC comprises Andhra Pradesh, Telangana state, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry while the Union Territories like Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Lakshadweep would be special invitees. Chief ministers/Lt. governors, chief secretaries, government advisers and senior officials will attend the meet.

AP chief secretary Adityanath Das reviewed the arrangements for the SZC meet with officials here on Monday. He called for steps to facilitate darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala for about 100 participants through the good offices of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

He called for foolproof security arrangements, high-speed internet with wi-fi and Lan facilities along with laptops and big-size LEDs at the venue. He advised the health authorities to keep Covid-19 testing kits, masks, sanitisers and other requirements as per Covid-19 protocol for the participants.