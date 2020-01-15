TD complains to Amit Shah on cops

VIJAYAWADA: The TD has complained to Union home minister Amit Shah alleging violation of human rights in Andhra Pradesh, with police attacking farmers protesting against shifting of the capital from Amaravati.

In his letter to Amit Shah, TD MLA Anagani Satya Prasad accused police of imposing restrictions under CrPC 144 and Section 30 of Police Act and harassing peaceful protesters. He saud that police is physically attacking and verbally abusing women protesters.

Satya Prasad maintained that farmers of the capital region and locals had been staging peaceful protests for the past 28 days in various villages seeking continuation of Amaravati as AP’s capital. While police was denying permission to farmers and women for peaceful demonstrations, they were allowing ruling party ministers and leaders to take out processions.