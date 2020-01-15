Nation Politics 15 Jan 2020 No way out for Amara ...
Nation, Politics

No way out for Amaravati farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Jan 15, 2020, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2020, 1:16 am IST
The agreement is silent on two crucial issues.
Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti members burn the Boston and G.N. Rao committee reports in the Bhogi fire near Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo: C. Narayana Rao)
 Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti members burn the Boston and G.N. Rao committee reports in the Bhogi fire near Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo: C. Narayana Rao)

Vijayawada: Farmers agitating agai-nst the shifting of the AP capital from Amaravati will be left high and dry because certain clauses in the development agreement they entered into with the then Chandrababu Naidu government proving detrimental to their interests.

The agreement is silent on two crucial issues. It is restricted to the development a particular area in lands owned by and pooled from farmers and in no way binds the government to retain the capital for which the land was pooled. Secondly, it is weak on securing the farmers’ interests in the event of the Amaravati dream project failing to take off or being abandoned in the middle.

 

On top of it, the development agreement between the Capital Region Development Authority and farmers gives enormous power to the government to “cancel the agreement at any point of time without giving any reasons thereof.”

The future of the Amaravati capital project proposed in the 33,000 acres pooled from farmers is in the doldrums following the decision of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to move the Secretariat and the High Court out of Amaravati.

Contrary to claims of former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the chief architect of Amaravati, that he gave top priority to secure farmers’ interests, legal experts caution against the very development agreement is weakening their case.

“It is not a foolproof agreement. It is not explicit on the fate of farmers in the event of the project getting shelved and did not define in clear terms the relief the farmer is entitled to,” senior advocate R.N. Hemendranath Reddy told Deccan Chronicle.

On the other hand, the agreement took several precautions on securing the interests of not only the CRDA but the agencies which would buy the developed land from the government. The CRDA prohibited the farmers from stopping the development works and claimed that the specific clause was incorporated in the interest of prospective purchasers and the scheme.

Recently, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan recollected his interaction with Mr Naidu in which he sought to know how he would guarantee the continuation of capital and success of land pooling scheme in the event of change in the government. Mr Naidu on several occasions announced that adequate steps would be taken to give legal sanctity to Amaravati and ensure its continuation irrespective of the party in power.

Stating that there would be limitations in incorporating the capital related clauses in the CRDA agreement with farmers, Telugu Desam Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said a clause was incorporated wherein farmers were entitled for damages for breach of any of the terms of the agreement by the CRDA.

Meanwhile, the ruling YSR Congress wanted to turn the tables against Mr Naidu and project itself as the saviour of farmers. Through the proposed Bill repealing the A P CRDA Act, the present government sought to assure the farmers that it would develop the plots and hand them over to the farmers.

...
Tags: amaravati, farmers, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

India has extended its support to establish a film city in Bangladesh and also have technical exchange between the National Film Development Corporation and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation.

India, Bangladesh tie up to produce a film

Dilip Ghosh

Bengal a den of anti-nationals: Dilip Ghosh

Himanta Biswas Sarma

Hindu Bengalis not a threat to Assamese: Himanta Biswas Sarma

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik remains silent on CAA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kerala takes war against CAA to Supreme Court

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaks to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union president Aishe Ghosh during a meeting at Kerala House in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Deepika Padukone should hire me: Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev has said that Deepika Padukone should hire persons like him for offering correct advice, days after the actress had visited Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi following the violence at the campus earlier this month. (Photo: File)

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses curative pleas filed by 2 death row convicts

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. (Photo: File)

3 soldiers killed, 1 missing as Avalanche strikes Army post in J&K

Three Army soldiers were killed and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defence sources said. (Representational Image)

Delhi HC asks cops to seize WhatsApp group members' phone linked to JNU attack

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked WhatsApp and Google to preserve and provide information related to the JNU violence to police. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham