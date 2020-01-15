Nation Politics 15 Jan 2020 Naveen Patnaik remai ...
Nation, Politics

Naveen Patnaik remains silent on CAA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jan 15, 2020, 1:39 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2020, 1:39 am IST
In the aftermath of passing CAA, when the BJP’s rivals upped their ante against the NDA, Naveen remained silent.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister and  Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik happens to be the only rival of the BJP which, despite all criticisms, has stood by the latter during all political crises. Though the two parties traded acrimonious charges during 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections held simultaneously in the state, never after that have they presented themselves before the public as adversaries. On the other hand, they have displayed an uncommon bonhomie which still remains decoded. The regional party has never faltered to extend its unequivocal support to the BJP when it comes to passing controversial bills in the Parliament.

The BJD, which claims itself a secular party and enjoys Muslim support in the state supported passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in the Parliament. Prior to this it supported the   Triple Talaq Bill and abrogation of of Article 370.

 

In the aftermath of passing CAA, when the BJP’s rivals upped their ante against the NDA, Naveen remained silent.

Though a few Muslim organisations, initially raised voice against the CAA and the proposed NRC, Naveen pacified them by meeting the leaders and assuring that no Muslim in the state will be affected by CAA. He also assured that NRC will not happen in the state.

Critics say the astute politician Patnaik, who has convincingly defeated the BJP elections after elections, at present senses no threat from the latter and hence does not want to lock horns with it. “By extending support to BJP in the House, Naveen has successfully shielded his scam-tainted ministers against actions by investigating agencies. He also managed to extract more grants to roll out new schemes and fund the existing ones, thus further securing his vote banks at grassroot levels,” says Professor Kishore Chandra Swain, a political analyst at Utkal University, Bhubaneswar.

...
Tags: chief minister naveen patnaik, citizenship amendment bill 2019, assembly elections, article 370
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

India has extended its support to establish a film city in Bangladesh and also have technical exchange between the National Film Development Corporation and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation.

India, Bangladesh tie up to produce a film

Dilip Ghosh

Bengal a den of anti-nationals: Dilip Ghosh

Himanta Biswas Sarma

Hindu Bengalis not a threat to Assamese: Himanta Biswas Sarma

D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Communal peace at risk over Jesus statue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Hyderabad: Suicide bids on withdrawal day papers

A rangoli depicting the TRS party symbol of the car was created by about 200 women workers of the party along the bypass road in Siricilla town. The rangoli, spread over 2 acres, was appreciated by TRS working president KT Rama Rao who complemented and thanked the party workers who created the rangoli. The rangoli became a major attraction in the town on Tuesday.

Kerala takes war against CAA to Supreme Court

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaks to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union president Aishe Ghosh during a meeting at Kerala House in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Deepika Padukone should hire me: Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev has said that Deepika Padukone should hire persons like him for offering correct advice, days after the actress had visited Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi following the violence at the campus earlier this month. (Photo: File)

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses curative pleas filed by 2 death row convicts

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. (Photo: File)

3 soldiers killed, 1 missing as Avalanche strikes Army post in J&K

Three Army soldiers were killed and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defence sources said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham