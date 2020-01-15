Nation Politics 15 Jan 2020 Hindu Bengalis not a ...
Nation, Politics

Hindu Bengalis not a threat to Assamese: Himanta Biswas Sarma

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Jan 15, 2020, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2020, 1:41 am IST
Sarma also claimed that if the previous census data is any indicator, the Hindu Bengali population was not a threat to the Assamese language.
Himanta Biswas Sarma
 Himanta Biswas Sarma

Guwahati: In what is said to be BJP’s stand on CAA, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswas Sarma said it neither violates nor dilutes the Assam Accord, but is aimed at resolving one of the many “unresolved issues” which were not addressed when it was signed.

Sarma also claimed that if the previous census data is any indicator, the Hindu Bengali population was not a threat to the Assamese language.

 

Speaking on behalf of the ruling party in the Assembly, Sarma said that there were many wrong notions regarding 1971 as the cut-off date while in reality, Clause 5 of the Assam Accord mentions that “all persons who came to Assam prior to January 1, 1966, including those amongst them whose name appeared on the electoral rolls used in 1967 elections, shall be regularised” and that “for purposes of detection and deletion of foreigners, January 1, 1966 shall be the base date and year”.

Stating that the Assam Accord was not an all-encompassing document, and even the NRC update was not part of the Assam Accord, Sarma said, “The idea of updating the NRC evolved as a concept post-Assam Accord. It was one of the unresolved issues of the Assam Accord.”

He said the accord was silent on issues like status of children of the post-1971 illegal immigrants. Similarly, the Accord spoke about giving considerations to the difficulties regarding the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunal) Act, 1983, not about repealing or scrapping of that legislation, he said. He said the Assam Accord failed to resolve the issue of differentiating between economic migrants and those who have entered the country on account of religious persecution.

...
Tags: caa, himanta biswas sarma, illegal migrants
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

India has extended its support to establish a film city in Bangladesh and also have technical exchange between the National Film Development Corporation and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation.

India, Bangladesh tie up to produce a film

Dilip Ghosh

Bengal a den of anti-nationals: Dilip Ghosh

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik remains silent on CAA

D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Communal peace at risk over Jesus statue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Hyderabad: Suicide bids on withdrawal day papers

A rangoli depicting the TRS party symbol of the car was created by about 200 women workers of the party along the bypass road in Siricilla town. The rangoli, spread over 2 acres, was appreciated by TRS working president KT Rama Rao who complemented and thanked the party workers who created the rangoli. The rangoli became a major attraction in the town on Tuesday.

Kerala takes war against CAA to Supreme Court

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaks to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union president Aishe Ghosh during a meeting at Kerala House in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Deepika Padukone should hire me: Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev has said that Deepika Padukone should hire persons like him for offering correct advice, days after the actress had visited Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi following the violence at the campus earlier this month. (Photo: File)

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses curative pleas filed by 2 death row convicts

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. (Photo: File)

3 soldiers killed, 1 missing as Avalanche strikes Army post in J&K

Three Army soldiers were killed and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defence sources said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham