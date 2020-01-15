Nation Politics 15 Jan 2020 Congress seeks Elect ...
Nation, Politics

Congress seeks Election Commission action on MIM over bribe call

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 15, 2020, 1:14 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2020, 1:14 am IST
Shabbir Ali, in a media statement on Tuesday, alleged that Mr Owaisi was provoking the voters to ask for money.
Mohammed Ali Shabbir
 Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Hyderabad: Former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir demanded that the State Election Commission (SEC)  take suo motu action against MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for telling voters that they can take money from the Congress but vote for the MIM in the municipal elections.

Mr Shabbir Ali, in a media statement on Tuesday, alleged that Mr Owaisi was provoking the voters to ask for money. Being the head of a political party, Mr Owaisi should advise people against such a pratice, he said.

 

“Everyone in state knows it is TRS and MIM who pay money to buy votes. KCR also shops for Opposition MLAs. People also know your price is more than Rs 2,000. That’s why your assets have increased from Rs 39.02 lakh in 2004 to Rs 13 crore in 2019 (as per the ECI affidavit),” Mr Shabbir Ali said.

Mr Ali said that the culture of buying votes was started and is still being practiced by the TRS and the MIM. Both the parties have no respect for voters and they fix a price for each vote. Everyone in Telangana knows how TRS and MIM lure voters to get their votes and forget them after winning the polls. They openly misuse the official machinery and there were allegations of cash transported by TRS leaders in Police vehicles in Huzurnagar by-elections. Congress never indulged in such practices as it believes in free and fair elections, he said.

The Congress leader said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has repeatedly insulted the Constitution and violated democratic norms by engineering defections of more than 50 MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other elected representatives. He asked why Mr Owaisi was silent when Mr Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who was elected on a TD ticket, was inducted in Mr Rao’s Cabinet in its first term. He did not raise his voice when none of the disqualification petitions filed against MLAs and MLCs who defected to TRS were even heard. Does he justify the defection of 12 MLAs who were elected on Congress tickets to the TRS only to deprive the Congress of the status of the main Opposition in the Assembly, he asked.

Mr Shabbir Ali said before levelling baseless allegations against the Congress , Mr Owaisi should do a serious introspection of his stand. He said while accusing Congress leaders of possessing huge wealth, he must also clarify whether that wealth was ill-gotten. Before accusing others of accumulating wealth, Mr Owaisi must clarify how his wealth multiplied manifold from Rs. 39 lakh in 2004 to Rs. 13 crores in 2019. While the voters of Hyderabad remained poor and backward. Can he explain how he accumulated so much of wealth, he asked.

...
Tags: mohammed ali shabbir, election commission, asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

India has extended its support to establish a film city in Bangladesh and also have technical exchange between the National Film Development Corporation and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation.

India, Bangladesh tie up to produce a film

Dilip Ghosh

Bengal a den of anti-nationals: Dilip Ghosh

Himanta Biswas Sarma

Hindu Bengalis not a threat to Assamese: Himanta Biswas Sarma

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik remains silent on CAA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kerala takes war against CAA to Supreme Court

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaks to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union president Aishe Ghosh during a meeting at Kerala House in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Deepika Padukone should hire me: Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev has said that Deepika Padukone should hire persons like him for offering correct advice, days after the actress had visited Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi following the violence at the campus earlier this month. (Photo: File)

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses curative pleas filed by 2 death row convicts

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. (Photo: File)

3 soldiers killed, 1 missing as Avalanche strikes Army post in J&K

Three Army soldiers were killed and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defence sources said. (Representational Image)

Delhi HC asks cops to seize WhatsApp group members' phone linked to JNU attack

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked WhatsApp and Google to preserve and provide information related to the JNU violence to police. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham