Nation Politics 15 Jan 2020 Bengal a den of anti ...
Nation, Politics

Bengal a den of anti-nationals: Dilip Ghosh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Jan 15, 2020, 1:43 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2020, 1:43 am IST
He pointed out that they could not do the same to the infiltrators, including Rohingyas.
Dilip Ghosh
 Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: Triggering controversy yet again, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh described West Bengal as a “den of the anti-nationals” encouraged by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a day after two FIRs were lodged against him by the Trinamul Congress for his threat to “shoot” people to death like dogs, the way the BJP-ruled state governments did in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka for the destruction of the public properties during the violent protests against the CAA and NRC.

The BJP MP from Midnapore, also slammed the protesters of the CAA and NRC in the city for shouting ‘Go Back’ slogans at Prime Minister Modi during his recent two-day visit to the state. He pointed out that they could not do the same to the infiltrators, including Rohingyas.

 

On Tuesday, Ghosh said, “if someone shouts Pakistan zindabad and Hindustan tere tukde honge hazar, Inshallah Inshallah here, it automatically comes to mind that the state has become a den of the anti-nationals. Some fools standing on the road shouted the ‘go back’ slogan at the PM, where legends like Ramakrisha, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee were born. They do not have the guts to shout ‘go back’ slogans at infiltrators and the Rohingyas.”

He alleged, “They are being encouraged by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. So all of them are equally guilty. Bengal has to be freed from these anti-nationals’ clutches.”

...
Tags: dilip ghosh, caa and nrc, chief minister mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

India has extended its support to establish a film city in Bangladesh and also have technical exchange between the National Film Development Corporation and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation.

India, Bangladesh tie up to produce a film

Himanta Biswas Sarma

Hindu Bengalis not a threat to Assamese: Himanta Biswas Sarma

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik remains silent on CAA

D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Communal peace at risk over Jesus statue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Hyderabad: Suicide bids on withdrawal day papers

A rangoli depicting the TRS party symbol of the car was created by about 200 women workers of the party along the bypass road in Siricilla town. The rangoli, spread over 2 acres, was appreciated by TRS working president KT Rama Rao who complemented and thanked the party workers who created the rangoli. The rangoli became a major attraction in the town on Tuesday.

Kerala takes war against CAA to Supreme Court

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaks to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union president Aishe Ghosh during a meeting at Kerala House in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Deepika Padukone should hire me: Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev has said that Deepika Padukone should hire persons like him for offering correct advice, days after the actress had visited Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi following the violence at the campus earlier this month. (Photo: File)

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses curative pleas filed by 2 death row convicts

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. (Photo: File)

3 soldiers killed, 1 missing as Avalanche strikes Army post in J&K

Three Army soldiers were killed and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defence sources said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham