Bengal a den of anti-nationals: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: Triggering controversy yet again, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh described West Bengal as a “den of the anti-nationals” encouraged by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a day after two FIRs were lodged against him by the Trinamul Congress for his threat to “shoot” people to death like dogs, the way the BJP-ruled state governments did in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka for the destruction of the public properties during the violent protests against the CAA and NRC.

The BJP MP from Midnapore, also slammed the protesters of the CAA and NRC in the city for shouting ‘Go Back’ slogans at Prime Minister Modi during his recent two-day visit to the state. He pointed out that they could not do the same to the infiltrators, including Rohingyas.

On Tuesday, Ghosh said, “if someone shouts Pakistan zindabad and Hindustan tere tukde honge hazar, Inshallah Inshallah here, it automatically comes to mind that the state has become a den of the anti-nationals. Some fools standing on the road shouted the ‘go back’ slogan at the PM, where legends like Ramakrisha, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee were born. They do not have the guts to shout ‘go back’ slogans at infiltrators and the Rohingyas.”

He alleged, “They are being encouraged by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. So all of them are equally guilty. Bengal has to be freed from these anti-nationals’ clutches.”