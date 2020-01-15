Advantage TRS as 84 win unopposed

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Tuesday declared it was already way ahead in the upcoming municipal elections with 84 of its candidates being elected unopposed as ward members in different municipalities as per preliminary estimates after the end of the deadline for withdrawal of candidates.

Opposition parties are contesting these elections only to prove that they exist in the state.

The BJP does not have contestants in 700 wards while the Congress is not competing in 400 wards. The TRS will emerge even stronger after these elections, party secretary Gattu Ramachandra Rao and MLC M. Srinivas Reddy said on Tuesday.

“We also have a unanimous win in one division,” Ramachandra Rao said. “We also have Parakala and Chennur municipalities already in our kitty.”

Though the Opposition parties claim that the results in the municipal elections will be a repeat of the elections to the Lok Sabha, it is possible that the results may be a repeat of the local body elections where the TRS made a clean sweep, Mr Rao said.