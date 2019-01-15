YS Sharmila accuses TD men of character assassination

Hyderabad: YSRC Chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Y.S. Sharmila has approached the Hyderabad Police Commissioner complaining that some social media activists were spreading rumours assassinating her character. Sharmila along with her husband Anil Kumar, YSRC MP Y.V. Subba Reddy and others met police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday.

It is said that some social media groups have reportedly spread rumours saying that Sharmila and Bahubali-fame Prabhas were in a relationship.

“I have never met Mr Prabhas. The same campaign was carried out before the 2014 elections and now it has been started again, ahead of the elections. I had complained to the police then and have done it now. The Telugu Desam is behind the character assassination,” said Ms Sharmila.

She added, “I have demanded action on the people spreading the rumours about me and the people behind them. I have approached the police because people may think that those rumours are facts. But, my family is suffering a lot because of these issues.”

“Why is Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu not responding on these rumours? We know that they are behind it. The Telugu Desam is playing cheap politics. There are women in Chandrababu Naidu’s family too, but we have never commented on them, as we have ethics. People of this kind shouldn’t be in politics. We have demanded serious action against the accused,” she added.

Ms Sharmila also expressed the same opinion about Andhra Pradesh Police as her brother Y S Yagan Mohan Reddy. She said, “I don’t have confidence in AP police, so I have reported here in Hyderabad.”

Earlier, in the Rooster Knife case after his attack in Vizag airport, Mr YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rejected the inquiry of AP police saying that he did not trust them. Later the party leaders also said that the police were in the hands of Mr Chandrababu Naidu and he would influence the inquiry.

However, the Hyderabad police immediately respo-nded on Sharmila’s complaint and the case was handed over to Cyber Crime and the case was registered by the CCS. A special Cyber Crime team led by Additional DCP Raghuveer has been formed to investigate into the accusations.