Rahul Gandhi’s new stand on Sabarimala a breather for state leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 15, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 1:31 am IST
This was a U-turn from his earlier stand supporting the Supreme Court verdict allowing young women to worship at Sabarimala.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congressmen in the state have heaved a sigh of relief with party president Rahul Gandhi amending his stand on the Sabarimala issue. “There is merit in the argument of traditionalists, who are upholding the ban on the entry of young women in Sabarimala temple,” Mr Rahul told mediapersons during an interaction with them in Dubai on Saturday. This was a U-turn from his earlier stand supporting the Supreme Court verdict allowing young women to worship at Sabarimala.

His change of mind came after the Congress leaders in the state apprised him in Dubai of the way the CPM and BJP were cashing in on the issue. A senior Congress leader termed it as “political wisdom.” Mr Rahul said, "I see validity in the argument that tradition needs to be protected... and that women should have equal rights. But I will not be able to take an open and shut position on this," he said.

 

A Congress MLA told DC that AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, who had arranged Mr Rahul Gandhi’s programme in Dubai, had briefed him about the danger faced by the party in the Lok Sabha elections over the Sabarimala controversy.

“It was not easy to convince Rahul Gandhi as he was for gender equality following the Supreme Court verdict. But Chandy and other leaders told him about the real situation in the state,” he said. 

The Congress leaders have also ensured that Mr Rahul Gandhi will not make any controversial statements on Sabarimala during his visit to Kochi this month. 

