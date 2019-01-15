For Congress, trouble-shooter DK Shivakumar back to party’s rescue

Bengaluru: A day after Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar set political circles abuzz with his statement that three Congress MLAs were in Mumbai (hinting that they were involved in a toppling game), the Congress strongman, who is leaving for Aurangabad on Tuesday to attend a two-day international conference on micro-irrigation, has been dispatched to save the day.

Sources close to him spilled the beans to the media saying that Mr Shivakumar is going to Mumbai a day in advance, that too by catching an early morning flight, mainly to bring the three disgruntled MLAs back to the party fold. Mr Shivakumar is known in party circles to carry out such tasks with élan. They cited numerous instances when the Congress strongman had handled crises of severe proportions with ease.

Mr Shivakumar in his statement on Sunday had obliquely referred to the efforts being made by CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, Congress Legislature Party

leader, Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao to resolve the current crisis. He had added that he would like to get involved in this and would like to do his bit to save the coalition government and the party.

HDK clears political secy’s appointment

Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy who had resisted the Congress party's efforts, finally appears to have succumbed to pressure on Monday and appointed senior Congress leader, V. Muniyappa as his political secretary.