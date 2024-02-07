15,000 cop jobs in next 15 days: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that a job notification will be issued to fill 15,000 posts in the police department in the next 15 days.

A notification for Group-1 jobs will also be issued by adding 60 more vacancies, taking the total vacancies to 563, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the government is putting all efforts to fill the vacancies and appealed to 32 lakh unemployed people to prepare for the competitive exams.

The government will take measures to instil confidence among 32 lakh unemployed who lost faith in the system due to the neglect of the previous BRS government in the last 10 years. The government will also support the neglected Singareni organisation in the previous government.

The CM handed over appointment orders to 441 selected candidates in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited ( SCCL) at DR BR Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, minister Ponnam Prabhakar and MLAs attended the programme.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister handed over appointment orders to 412 people on compassionate grounds and another 29 people also received appointment orders. They include shift workers, junior assistants and motor mechanics.

Revanth Reddy said the handing over of the appointment orders is the testimony of the spirit of democracy before the statue of Ambedkar. He said that the role of Singareni workers in the achievement of Telangana state was commendable.

He recalled un-relented struggle by the coal workers for Telangana state. The previous state government had made Singareni a sick unit and added that the Centre had also created many hurdles to Singareni organisation.